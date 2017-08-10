NBA veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill say they're honored to be Kings at their introductory press conference Monday in Las Vegas. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Fans incredulous over arrest of Kings’ Zach Randolph on marijuana charges

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 10, 2017 9:01 AM

Shock, disbelief and a few jokes greeted the arrest Wednesday night of newly signed Kings power forward Zach Randolph on felony marijuana possession for sale charges in Los Angeles.

Randolph, 36, a two-time All Star and a 16-year NBA veteran, signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings in July after eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

He was arrested at 11 p.m. Wednesday after police tried to break up a disturbance in the street in L.A.’s Nickerson Gardens housing project, reported the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Randolph left jail Thursday morning, reportedly on $20,000 bail.

