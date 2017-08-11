Kings player ‘slams’ Trump on T-shirt. Controversial or not, he says he’d wear it.

The Kings welcome three veterans to their young roster: Zach Randolph, George Hill and the NBA's oldest player, Vince Carter. Here's a look at them. Sacramento Bee and Associated Press photos Video by Noel Harris
Sacramento Kings

By Noel Harris

August 11, 2017 5:17 PM

Vince Carter had one of the most memorable dunks of all time.

In the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 6-foot-6 swingman leaped over Frederic Weis, a 7-1 Frenchman, to throw down a filthy right-hand dunk.

Now a former Fox Sports and Bleacher Report employee is bringing back the iconic moment while making a political statement.

Dan Carson has made a T-shirt with the newest King appearing to dunk over President Donald Trump.

He’s offering the shirt for $20, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union. He also has other merchandise with the logo, including a cell phone case, mug and onesie.

The 40-year-old Carter, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Kings and is the oldest player in the NBA, took to Twitter to praise the shirt.

“Dan, this is pretty cool,” Carter said, adding that he would definitely wear the shirt. “Probably bring up some controversy, but, hey, it’s all worth it. Appreciate it.”

