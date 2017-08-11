Kings player ‘slams’ Trump on T-shirt. Controversial or not, he says he’d wear it.

Vince Carter had one of the most memorable dunks of all time.
In the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 6-foot-6 swingman leaped over Frederic Weis, a 7-1 Frenchman, to throw down a filthy right-hand dunk.
Now a former Fox Sports and Bleacher Report employee is bringing back the iconic moment while making a political statement.
I made a shirt of Vince Carter dunking on Trump. Vince approved. Troops™ approved. Proceeds go to the ACLU. https://t.co/8B45ZBeOSB pic.twitter.com/TyScJcO4tX— Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) August 11, 2017
Dan Carson has made a T-shirt with the newest King appearing to dunk over President Donald Trump.
He’s offering the shirt for $20, with proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union. He also has other merchandise with the logo, including a cell phone case, mug and onesie.
The 40-year-old Carter, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Kings and is the oldest player in the NBA, took to Twitter to praise the shirt.
“Dan, this is pretty cool,” Carter said, adding that he would definitely wear the shirt. “Probably bring up some controversy, but, hey, it’s all worth it. Appreciate it.”
For real tho pic.twitter.com/rKsiVCXb4P— Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) August 11, 2017
