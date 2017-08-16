Rasheed Wallace on Kings forward Zach Randolph: ‘He ain’t no dope dealer’

A former NBA player has stepped up in support of Zach Randolph.

The forward who signed a two-year, $24 million free-agent deal with the Kings this offseason was arrested Aug. 9 in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, according to authorities. Randolph was released from jail the next morning.

Rasheed Wallace, a four-time All-Star who played with Randolph on the Portland Trail Blazers, says there’s no way the Kings forward is selling pot.

“I know for a fact he ain’t no dope dealer,” Wallace said Monday on TMZ Sports, while adding a message to his former teammate. “Keep your head up, man.”

Randolph has a date in Los Angeles Municipal Court set for Aug. 31. If found guilty, he could face felony charges.