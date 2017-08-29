What an NBA series is saying about the state of the Kings

The Kings’ busy offseason is getting some new attention.
NBA.com recently started its “30 Teams in 30 Days” series, which begins with the worst team in terms of regular-season record and ends with the best.
On Monday, the Kings were featured. At 32-50, Sacramento had the eighth-worst record and missed the playoffs for an 11th consecutive season.
The daily stories highlight a team’s new players and ones no longer on the roster. Following that is a rundown of the team’s offseason and what to expect for 2017-18.
“The Kings have never been shy to make major moves,” Shaun Powell writes. “It’s just that in the past, most of those moves fell flat and set the franchise back. Well, once again, the Kings were quite busy this summer and conducted the kind of facelift that would make a Beverly Hills surgeon jealous. And this time, there’s at least the whiff of success.”
Powell was complimentary on how the Kings handled the free-agent market.
“Embattled GM Vlade Divac spent a guaranteed $72 million on (George) Hill, (Vince) Carter and (Zach) Randolph, hoping to get performance and leadership from the trio. It appears to be a safe bet, since none of the three are running on empty just yet. ... That’s not to say the senior citizens can’t or won’t hit the age wall hard and never get back up. But the investment made by the Kings shouldn’t hurt the franchise flexibility-wise next season.”
He also praised Sacramento’s draft haul of De’Aaron Fox (fifth overall), Justin Jackson (15th), Harry Giles (20th) and Frank Mason III (34th).
“Before free agency, the Kings attacked the draft, making trades to add additional first-round picks in what was considered a strong and deep draft. All of their picks came from strong programs – Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas – and therefore did a fair share of winning, something that has eluded the Kings for over a decade.”
Despite yet another do-over, Powell seems to think Kings fans will like this overhaul.
“... Once again, the Kings are pushing the reset button and hoping for better days. Yes, this sounds like a broken record, although the addition of solid vets and intriguing rookies is sweet music to Sacramento’s ears.”
NBA.com’s “30 Teams in 30 Days” schedule, which began Aug. 21 with the Brooklyn Nets, concludes with the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 19.
