Zach Randolph was arrested on a marijuana charge after several police cars were vandalized when a large gathering became unruly at a Los Angeles housing project on Aug. 9. Brandon Dill AP
Sacramento Kings

Kings’ Randolph charged with two misdemeanors for pot arrest, reduced from felony

By Jon Schultz

jschultz@sacbee.com

August 31, 2017 12:55 PM

Kings forward Zach Randolph has been formally charged with two misdemeanors after being arrested Aug. 9 in Los Angeles on suspicion of marijuana possession.

Prosecutors reduced the initial felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Randolph now faces charges of possessing more than one ounce of marijuana and resisting arrest, according to records on the Los Angeles County Superior Court website.

For the resisting charge, he faces up to a year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. The marijuana possession count carries a possible sentence of up to six months’ county jail, a fine not more than $500, or both.

He was arraigned Thursday morning at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

