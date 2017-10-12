Injuries bench Hill, Bogdanovic as Kings fall to the Clippers

An unofficial way to judge the seriousness of an injury is by the reaction of teammates in the postgame locker room.

In that case, the Kings appear to be fine after seeing guards George Hill (right groin) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle) leave Thursday’s 104-87 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hill exited in the second quarter and Bogdanovic at the end of the third. Neither injury is considered serious but neither was expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale at Golden State, even if healthy.

This just guarantees both will be spectators against the Warriors.

Hill and Bogdanovic, like the rest of their teammates, were more concerned about getting their share of the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles that was delivered to the locker room for the postgame meal.

Bogdanovic left the floor unable to put weight on his right leg but was able to walk around the locker room before heading to the training room. Hill also said he was fine as he exited the locker room.

De’Aaron Fox (lower back contusion) sat out for the second consecutive game. His tongue-in-cheek postgame gripe? He didn’t have a locker to sit at to eat his chicken (he didn’t play so he didn’t need one) and had to settle for a chair off to the side.

Learning to play fast

The Kings want play at a fast pace, but what they did against the Clippers is not ideal. Kings coach Dave Joerger said there were times the Kings shot the ball too quickly and did not try to get the ball into the paint.

And quick shots can lead to easy offense for the opponents.

“When that happens it’s very difficult to set your defense,” Joerger said. “We gave up 60 points in the second half and we had some guys who had really rough nights.”

The Clippers shot 52 percent for the game. The Kings shot 40.3 percent.

“We gave up a lot of points off turnovers, 18,” Joerger said. “But it seemed like they missed a lot of layups in the first half, otherwise we would have given up a lot more points in that way.”

Shooting Guards

Buddy Hield and Bogdanovic combined to score 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting.

That kind of scoring and aggressive play is something the Kings would love from the position. The Kings need that from both players to keep pressure on opposing defenses.

“In-and-out, in-and-out, in-your-hands, out-your-hands, on the move,” Joerger said. “Someone’s going to have to close on you, because you can shoot it and Bogdan’s different skills passing-wise. Buddy has a really great mid-range game, also, so he puts pressure on the defense. Then that can swing it around the gym.”