This famous pet pig is taking over Sacramento Kings’ social media

The Sacramento Kings’ social media accounts are going to the pigs ... well, one pig in particular.
Hank, an American mini pot-bellied pig from New Orleans who has 169,015 Facebook likes and 294,000 Instagram followers, will be attending his first NBA game Friday – and it’ll be in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. The Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.
Hank, who is about 1 year old, will get to take over the Kings’ social media channels, as announced on his Facebook and Instagram pages in a post shared by the Kings.
“We will have very special guest in the building for Social Media Night this Friday! ” the Kings said on Facebook.
And Hank’s not wasting any time getting ready:
Hank’s owner and best friend is Will Glass, and Glass’ dream since childhood was to own a mini pig, according to NOLA.com.
Glass and his wife, Ashley, adopted Hank at 8 weeks old in December 2016, and an internet sensation was born.
"It just kind of took off and now we have people all over the world watching him grow up," Ashley Glass told NOLA.com.
Hank makes public appearances at a variety of events fairly often, particularly around Louisiana, and has met celebrities such as Seth Rogan.
But this will be the famous pig’s first visit to California.
His first love is snuggling, followed closely by making friends and eating new foods, according to Hank’s website.
“He’s my best friend. and yours,” the site says.
this is my best friend hank getting his hair brushed before bed (watch his tail ) #grooming #spa #hair #tail #potbelly #hairdo #mohawk #brush #scratches #happy #fabulous #baby #sweet #calm #heaven #relaxing #love #minipig #pig #pigsofinstagram #mybestfriendhank #cutepetclub #cute #animaladdicts #animalvideos #babyanimals #weeklyfluff
