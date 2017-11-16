Hank the pig, who’s famous on social media, will be taking over the Kings’ social media accounts Friday.
Hank the pig, who’s famous on social media, will be taking over the Kings’ social media accounts Friday. Screen grab from My Best Friend Hank’s Instagram account
Hank the pig, who’s famous on social media, will be taking over the Kings’ social media accounts Friday. Screen grab from My Best Friend Hank’s Instagram account

Sacramento Kings

This famous pet pig is taking over Sacramento Kings’ social media

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 16, 2017 01:49 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 34 MINUTES AGO

The Sacramento Kings’ social media accounts are going to the pigs ... well, one pig in particular.

Hank, an American mini pot-bellied pig from New Orleans who has 169,015 Facebook likes and 294,000 Instagram followers, will be attending his first NBA game Friday – and it’ll be in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. The Kings face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

Hank, who is about 1 year old, will get to take over the Kings’ social media channels, as announced on his Facebook and Instagram pages in a post shared by the Kings.

“We will have very special guest in the building for Social Media Night this Friday! ” the Kings said on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And Hank’s not wasting any time getting ready:

Hank’s owner and best friend is Will Glass, and Glass’ dream since childhood was to own a mini pig, according to NOLA.com.

Glass and his wife, Ashley, adopted Hank at 8 weeks old in December 2016, and an internet sensation was born.

"It just kind of took off and now we have people all over the world watching him grow up," Ashley Glass told NOLA.com.

Hank makes public appearances at a variety of events fairly often, particularly around Louisiana, and has met celebrities such as Seth Rogan.

But this will be the famous pig’s first visit to California.

His first love is snuggling, followed closely by making friends and eating new foods, according to Hank’s website.

“He’s my best friend. and yours,” the site says.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'

    After a huge loss to Atlanta, Kings point guard George Hill says the fans deserve better.

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.' 1:51

'We were awful tonight as a team. As individuals we were awful.'
'Losing is one thing, but we have to do a much better job of competing' 1:09

'Losing is one thing, but we have to do a much better job of competing'

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

View More Video