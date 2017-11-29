For fans of ‘Star Wars’ and the Kings, these are the goods you’re looking for

Fans of the Kings and “Star Wars” don’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to find goods which celebrate both loves.
The NBA’s online store is offering officially licensed tops complete with images from both the basketball team and film franchise.
There are T-shirts, sweaters and tank tops that run between $24.99 and $69.99. There are five different designs available.
▪ One reads “Kings empire” and has the team logo and stormtrooper helmet.
▪ Another reads “The force is strong with us” and features Yoda holding a lightsaber
▪ “Sacramento against the galaxy” is spelled out on another, which also has the team logo and stormtrooper helmet.
▪ One has “Sacramento Kings roll deep with the empire” with Darth Vader and numerous stormtroopers behind him.
▪ The last design reads “Join the alliance” and features Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca.
In all, 36 items are currently offered under the search “Kings Star Wars” on NBAstore.com.
