‘I did it my way!!’: Matt Barnes announces retirement from NBA

More Videos 2:32 Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans Pause 5:09 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 0:49 Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son 1:04 Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police 2:51 'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness 1:32 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 0:56 Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 0:35 Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee