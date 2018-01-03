Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives past Kings guard De’Aaron Fox on Nov. 17 at Golden 1 Center. Lillard, a two-time All-Star told a Twitter follower he thought he’d be drafted by Sacramento in 2012.
Damian Lillard in a Kings uniform? It could have happened, and it’s what he expected

By Noel Harris

January 03, 2018 04:10 PM

Damian Lillard is among the best guards in the NBA today.

The two-time All-Star has averaged 22.6 points in his career since being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers sixth overall in 2012.

However, Lillard on Wednesday told a Twitter follower he expected to be picked one spot earlier.

Lillard, who goes by @Dame_Lillard on the social media site, answered several questions from followers on different subjects ranging from the NBA, boxing, music and more.

Twitter user @JPFundamental asked “which team did you think you’d get drafted to” and Lillard said “Sacramento” in response.

The Kings could have taken the former Weber State star, but instead used the fifth pick on Kansas forward Thomas Robinson – a player Sacramento traded to Houston before the end of his rookie season.

Robinson is currently on contract with Russian team BC Khimki Moscow, averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 13 games. His last NBA stop was with the Lakers in 2016-17, his sixth team in five seasons.

