Niko, left, and Barbara Rust, center, applaud after the Kings chose Ben McLemore with the seventh pick in the NBA draft at Sleep Train Arena on June 27, 2013.
Niko, left, and Barbara Rust, center, applaud after the Kings chose Ben McLemore with the seventh pick in the NBA draft at Sleep Train Arena on June 27, 2013. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file
Niko, left, and Barbara Rust, center, applaud after the Kings chose Ben McLemore with the seventh pick in the NBA draft at Sleep Train Arena on June 27, 2013. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento Kings

How you can join the Kings’ draft party at Golden 1 Center

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

June 19, 2018 03:56 PM

The Kings are hosting a watch party for the NBA draft on Thursday at Golden 1 Center, providing a place for fans to gather while the team is set to pick second for the first time in the Sacramento era.

The festivities include live music, prizes, Kings personalities and $2 food and drink specials, according to a news release. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are available at Kings.com/Draft.

The Kings are set to select in the top 10 for the ninth straight year and behind the Phoenix Suns, who have the No. 1 overall pick.

  Comments  