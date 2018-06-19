How you can join the Kings’ draft party at Golden 1 Center

The Kings are hosting a watch party for the NBA draft on Thursday at Golden 1 Center, providing a place for fans to gather while the team is set to pick second for the first time in the Sacramento era.
The festivities include live music, prizes, Kings personalities and $2 food and drink specials, according to a news release. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are available at Kings.com/Draft.
The Kings are set to select in the top 10 for the ninth straight year and behind the Phoenix Suns, who have the No. 1 overall pick.
Comments