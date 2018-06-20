Kings fans are freaking out over the draft. Why No. 2 pick is a ‘blessing’ and a ‘curse’

The thoughts of most Kings fans can be summed up in a few tweets.

stressing over this Kings draft pick... i literally have no idea who they should even pick



Luka, Bagley & especially Porter are all asterisks & there really isn’t a sure thing here ahhhhhhhhhh — dilpreet (@DillyThatKid) June 20, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The amount of time I’ve spent pondering the Kings draft pick is not healthy — Andy (@NitschkeAndy) June 19, 2018

It's still anyone's guess as to whom the Kings will take when the NBA draft tips off at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sacramento has the No. 2 pick. Unless the team trades it, most NBA analysts feel the choice is Duke forward Marvin Bagley III. Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic and Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. are also options because the Phoenix Suns are widely expected to take Arizona center Deandre Ayton at No. 1.

If Ayton is gone, what do you do? pic.twitter.com/HoBihxWSRC — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) June 20, 2018

It seems a ton of fans are fully backing Doncic:

All the signs are pointing towards Bagley. Until that happens I'll keep hope the @SacramentoKings make the right call in Luka Doncic. He absolutely has to be the pick. Do the right thing @bgoodvlade @Vivek #TrustTheProphecy — Justin Mills (@Justinmills20) June 20, 2018

Dear @bgoodvlade & @Vivek,



Don’t get cute. Please don’t let the narrative that we are the laughing stock of the NBA continue. Just take the best player available at #2.



Luka. Dončić.



Sincerely,

Sacramento Kings Fans across the globe#NBADraft — Tim Garrison (@tgarrison) June 20, 2018

If the @SacramentoKings do not take Luka Doncic at #2 tomorrow, I may have to reconsider my fandom.



(Not really, but please take this threat seriously.) https://t.co/ruisfacLdS — Jacob Allen (@NotTheFakeJA) June 20, 2018

Others agree with the analysts:

If the @SacramentoKings draft Marvin Bagley, that'll be 3 #1 recruits in a row, Labissiere and Giles being the other 2. — Michael Marlar (@marlarmike) June 20, 2018

Im popping Champagne when we draft BAGLEY so yee #MONEYBAGBAGLEY — starboy (@JuiceBellamy) June 20, 2018

if y’all think luka is better then bagley y’all must be on some serious drugs. I’ll remember both y’all twitter names and I’ll be sure to @ y’all once Bagley wins #ROY and Luka turns out to be a bust for Memphis or he’ll fall out of the top 10. — RicōJR (@ocirtterrag) June 20, 2018

Some say swing for the fences and take Porter:

We need MPJ #SacramentoKings — Joseph Tiner (@Tiner183) June 20, 2018

Kings need a SF more than anything! Please Take Michael Porter Jr. Please!!!!!!! — Lydia Pawlak (@PIANOLYDIA1) June 20, 2018

And then, there are the negative ones:

#Draft2018

Look for the Sacramento kings to continue to make draft day picks. If they pick anyone other than Marvin Bagley it will be reaching. The Kings are almost destined to screw up again(Thomas Robinson, Jimmer Fredette) — Michael (@mcrutchfield28) June 20, 2018

Finally, there are the supportive fans:

@SacramentoKings Vlade, pick whoever you think will be best. Don’t worry about fans or pundits. Thank you — Gaucho (@damocles99) June 20, 2018

I have a feeling the kings are going to have a surprise for us Kings fans — Anthony Diaz (@Dadadiaz916) June 20, 2018

The Sacramento kings will be the best team in the nba in like 5 years — Noah (@noahwalker21) June 20, 2018

James Ham, Kings insider for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, said it best on Twitter this week: "Is this the most stressful NBA draft season Sacramento Kings fans have endured? No. 2 is a blessing ... and a curse?"

It'll likely take a few years to decide if Thursday's pick is a blessing or curse to Kings fans.