Michael Porter Jr., left, Marvin Bagley III, center, and Luka Doncic are all expected to be high picks in the NBA draft June 21.
Michael Porter Jr., left, Marvin Bagley III, center, and Luka Doncic are all expected to be high picks in the NBA draft June 21. Associated Press
Michael Porter Jr., left, Marvin Bagley III, center, and Luka Doncic are all expected to be high picks in the NBA draft June 21. Associated Press

Sacramento Kings

Kings fans are freaking out over the draft. Why No. 2 pick is a ‘blessing’ and a ‘curse’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

June 20, 2018 07:27 PM

The thoughts of most Kings fans can be summed up in a few tweets.

It's still anyone's guess as to whom the Kings will take when the NBA draft tips off at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sacramento has the No. 2 pick. Unless the team trades it, most NBA analysts feel the choice is Duke forward Marvin Bagley III. Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic and Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. are also options because the Phoenix Suns are widely expected to take Arizona center Deandre Ayton at No. 1.

It seems a ton of fans are fully backing Doncic:

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Others agree with the analysts:

Some say swing for the fences and take Porter:

And then, there are the negative ones:

Finally, there are the supportive fans:

James Ham, Kings insider for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, said it best on Twitter this week: "Is this the most stressful NBA draft season Sacramento Kings fans have endured? No. 2 is a blessing ... and a curse?"

It'll likely take a few years to decide if Thursday's pick is a blessing or curse to Kings fans.

  Comments  