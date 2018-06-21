Vlade Divac likes to think big. Why the Kings' recent draft history proves that point

The Kings drafted Duke forward Marvin Bagley III on Thursday with the second-overall pick, making him the fifth big man the team has acquired in the first round since Vlade Divac became the team's general manager in 2015.

Here's a quick look at the power forwards and centers Divac drafted before Bagley, and how they've panned out so far:

2015

Willie Cauley-Stein

7 feet, 240 pounds

Selected fifth overall by the Kings

▪ The center out of Kentucky is coming off his best season with Sacramento. He started 58 of his 73 games and averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.2 percent. He also recorded 11 double-doubles.

2016

Georgios Papagiannis

7-foot-1, 240 pounds

Selected 13th by the Suns, traded to Kings for Marquese Chriss (No. 8 overall)

▪ The Greek center never found his way into the Kings' rotation and was cut after appearing in just 39 games over two seasons. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Skal Labissiere

6-foot-11, 225 pounds

Selected 28th by the Suns, traded to Kings for Marquese Chriss (No. 8 overall)

▪ The power forward out of Kentucky has shown flashes, especially on offense, with multiple 20-point games last season and a career-high 32 points against the Suns in March 2017. But he's also missed time due to injuries and even got assigned to the G League, where he played two games.

2017

Harry Giles

6-foot-10, 240 pounds

Selected 20th by Trail Blazers, traded to Kings for Zach Collins (10th overall)

▪ Giles hasn't played an NBA game yet, as the team opted to keep him out to recover from knee injuries. He'll make his Kings playing debut July 2, when Sacramento hosts the California Classic, a four-team summer tournament.