Vikings sign Sac State star Sankey. He meets cousin for first time at training camp.

The Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Darnell Sankey, an undrafted product of Sacramento State, for depth on Saturday.
The move was made following an injury to Kentrell Brothers. The Vikings waived injured rookie linebacker Shaan Washington to make room for Sankey.
“Thankful for another opportunity. Never give up on your dreams,” Sankey tweeted. He spent time last season with Denver, Kansas City and the Raiders.
Sankey worked out for the the Vikings on Friday in Mankato, Minn., the first day of practice in pads, and earned a spot. That same day, he met a family member for the first time – Bishop Sankey, a running back on the Vikings roster.
Darnell and Bishop Sankey had never met face-to-face, but had communicated via social media, according to a Vikings team reporter, who added that the two do not know exactly how they’re cousins.
Darnell Sankey’s toughness is well-documented from his time at Sac State. He played the 2015 season with a cast on his hand after fracturing a bone in his right wrist during spring ball, The Bee reported that November.
Brothers was a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Missouri. He left the field on a cart Friday in pain while clutching his left hamstring.
