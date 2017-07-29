Vikings sign Sac State star Sankey. He meets cousin for first time at training camp.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan glad to have QB Brian Hoyer on board Pause 2:52 5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 1:22 Meet the biggest, fastest and strongest 49ers rookies 0:24 Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterback in camp 1:07 Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:08 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on working with Kyle Shanahan 0:46 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action 1:15 49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year' 1:14 49ers Ahkello Witherspoon making a case to start at cornerback 0:56 NaVorro Bowman returns after second major injury Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Former Sacramento State offensive lineman Lars Hanson talks about joining his former Hornets teammates at the Denver Broncos training camp in Englewood, Colo., on Saturday, July 30, 2016. While Hanson and linebacker Darnell Sankey recently joined the Broncos and are battling to make the 53-man roster or practice squad, fromer Sac State teammate Todd Davis will likely start at linebacker. Beside the three players, quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp and offensive line coach Clancy Barone are from Sac State, and running back Devontae Booker played at Grant High School. Will Jarvis University of Missouri Journalism

