Raiders look to inch closer to AFC West title

The particulars
- Opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Time: 1:05 p.m.
- Line: Raiders by 3 1/2
- Records: Raiders 11-3; Colts 7-7
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Jim Nantz, Phil Simms)
Three things to watch
CAN RAIDERS END COLTS’ ROAD DOMINATION?
The Colts have won four consecutive road games, the past two by a combined 75-16. They’ve already dealt big blows to two playoff contenders, Green Bay and Minnesota, and will try to derail Oakland’s hopes of earning a first-round bye. It still may not be enough for Indy to salvage its playoff hopes. “We understand exactly where we’re at, and our focus is on one thing and one thing only and that’s to get this W,” coach Chuck Pagano said.
WILL DEREK CARR SHAKE RUST OFF HIS LITTLE FINGER?
The bottom line is the Raiders are 3-1 since quarterback Derek Carr dislocated his right little finger. Statistically, however, Carr has dropped. Getting Carr back to the 250- to 300-yard range as a passer is important for more reasons than joining the likes of Ken Stabler (1974), Marcus Allen (1985) and Rich Gannon (2002) as franchise MVPs. It means big plays and more touchdowns, a big reason the Raiders have won 11 games.
KHALIL MACK, BRUCE IRVIN TO CHASE LUCK
The Raiders and Colts have comparable offensive and defensive stats. The biggest reason for the four-game differential between them is turnover margin. The Raiders lead the NFL at plus-15, while the Colts are at minus-2. Colts QB Andrew Luck has 27 touchdown passes but 10 interceptions, and he has lost four fumbles. Given that Luck also has been sacked a league-high 37 times, the Khalil Mack strip-sack comes into play. Bruce Irvin, who normally comes from the opposite side of Mack, has forced five fumbles of his own.
The Associated Press, San Jose Mercury News
Injury report
RAIDERS
- Out: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle).
- Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), DT Dan Williams (foot).
COLTS
- Out: LB Chris Carter (shoulder).
- Questionable: CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), T Joe Reitz (back).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 11
at New Orleans
W, 35-34
1-0
Sept. 18
vs. Atlanta
L, 35-28
1-1
Sept. 25
at Tennessee
W, 17-10
2-1
Oct. 2
at Baltimore
W, 28-27
3-1
Oct. 9
vs. San Diego
W, 34-31
4-1
Oct. 16
vs. Kansas City
L, 26-10
4-2
Oct. 23
at Jacksonville
W, 33-16
5-2
Oct. 30
at Tampa Bay
W, 30-24, OT
6-2
Nov. 6
vs. Denver
W, 30-20
7-2
Nov. 13
BYE
Nov. 21
vs. Houston
(Mexico City)
W, 27-20
8-2
Nov. 27
vs. Carolina
W, 35-32
9-2
Dec. 4
vs. Buffalo
W, 38-24
10-2
Dec. 8
at Kansas City
L, 21-13
10-3
Dec. 18
at San Diego
W, 19-16
11-3
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Dec. 24
vs. Indianapolis
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Jan. 1
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
