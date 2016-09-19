49ers snap counts: Tiller leaves game; Rookie Buckner leads d-line

After missing seven snaps in Week 1, right guard Andrew Tiller sat out another four in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Marcus Martin filled in, allowing a sack on one of his first plays.
After the game Chip Kelly said coaches planned on rotating players throughout the game because of the heat and humidity in Charlotte. Tiller, however, was the only starting offensive lineman to miss a play, though he returned late in the fourth quarter. The others played all 65 offensive snaps.
Tiller injured his ankle against the Rams and was on the injury report during the week. Martin's four snaps were his only action of the game; he did not play on special teams. Meanwhile, first-round pick Joshua Garnett got his first-ever NFL regular season snap on the field-goal protection team in the first quarter. He played six snaps total, all of them on special teams.
With Anthony Davis (concussion) and John Theus inactive Sunday, left guard Zane Beadles would have bumped outside to tackle if there had been an injury there.
After playing 61 snaps in Week 1, the 49ers defense was on the field for 83 snaps in Week 2. Despite four turnovers, Carolina held the ball for 35:54; the 49ers for 24:06. San Francisco's four starters in the secondary -- Eric Reid, Antoine Bethea, Tramaine Brock and Jimmie Ward -- played all 83 snaps.
▪ Inside linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong suffered a pectoral injury. He played 41 snaps before leaving the game. Gerald Hodges filled in from that point forth. He had 56 snaps. Michael Wilhoite did not play on defense but played 34 snaps on special teams.
▪ The 49ers used their three-safety look heavily for the second straight game. Jaquiski Tartt played 21 snaps at safety. Nickel Cornerback Chris Davis played 15 defensive snaps. Cornerback Rashard Robinson left the game in the second half. He played 11 snaps; Keith Reaser filled in for Robinson and played seven snaps.
▪ Among defensive lineman, DeForest Buckner led the team for a second straight game. He had 65 snaps followed by Quinton Dial (48), Mike Purcell (46), Arik Armstead (41), Glenn Dorsey (15) and rookie Ronald Blair (12). Dorsey's snaps mostly came at nose tackle.
▪ Starting outside linebackers Ahmad Brooks and Eli Harold each had 57 snaps. Tank Carradine played 23.
▪ Among wide receivers, Quinton Patton played 57 snaps, followed by Torrey Smith (55), Jeremy Kerley (47), Rod Streater (11) and Aaron Burbridge (10). Of that group, only Burbridge did not have a catch.
▪ Running back Carlos Hyde played 39 snaps, Shaun Draughn played 22 and Mike Davis played 4. DuJuan Harris was inactive for the game.
▪ The only 49er in uniform who did not play was backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments