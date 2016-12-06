49ers notes: Kaepernick to start against Jets

SANTA CLARA -- Colin Kaepernick, who was benched in the fourth quarter in Chicago earlier this week, will start Sunday against the Jets.
Offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins made the announcement Tuesday while head coach Chip Kelly was attending the funeral service of his father in Portland, Me. Paul Kelly passed away at age 87 on Friday. Chip Kelly flew to Maine after Sunday's game and is expected to return to Santa Clara midweek.
As for Kaepernick, he only was given five opportunities to throw -- he completed one of those passes, for four yards -- before being relieved by Blaine Gabbert Sunday. Modkins echoed Kelly's Sunday's remarks in saying the 49ers needed some sort of spark at that point in the game.
"Kap is back being the starter," Modkins said. "It’s nothing other than that.”
Kaepernick had been on a roll prior to Sunday. His previous four passer ratings had been 89.6 or higher and he'd thrown eight touchdowns against two interceptions. His rating against the Bears, however, was 39.6, his lowest of the season.
The game was played under a steady, wet snow, which threw the 49ers’ passing attack off kilter but seemed to have little effect on the Bears. Kaepernick, who has had some of his best games in wintry conditions -- 2012 in New England sleet, 2014 in frozen Green Bay -- never has worn a glove on his throwing hand.
“That hadn’t crossed my mind,” he said. “I hadn’t had issues in the past. So I hadn’t thought about that.”
Reuland hospitalized -- Former 49ers tight end Konrad Reuland is in a Southern California hospital after suffering a brain aneurism last week.
Reuland, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and who was on the 49ers' 2011 practice squad under Harbaugh, was training in Southern California when he began suffering symptoms, including an intense headache, former Stanford teammate Chase Thomas said. Doctors placed Reuland in a medically induced coma and operated on him to reduce the swelling.
Reuland never played a regular-season game for the 49ers. He spent two seasons with the Jets, one with the Baltimore Ravens and was part of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp this year before getting cut in late August.
"We just ask that you remember him in your prayers," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a recent press conference. "Konrad Reuland, a tremendous guy, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family tonight and tomorrow through the surgery."
Et cetera -- Left tackle Joe Staley, who typically does not practice on Tuesdays this late in the season, was the only active 49ers player not on the practice field Tuesday. Running back Shaun Draughn was in a blue, no-contact jersey.
* Safety Eric Reid, who suffered a torn biceps and who was placed on injured reserve, warmed up alongside the rest of his teammates before Tuesday's practice. Another member of the injured reserve group, defensive end Arik Armstead (shoulder), also was on hand.
* Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who suffered a high-ankle sprain Oct. 23, still does not look fully recovered from the injury. Lynch returned to practice Nov. 15 but has not been active for any games since suffering the injury.
