49ers relieved Carlos Hyde’s injury not long term

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Carlos Hyde will end his third straight season on injured reserve, but the centerpiece to the 49ers offense is expected to be fully healthy to begin the 2017 offseason, Chip Kelly said Monday.
Kelly said Hyde suffered a sprained left MCL Saturday that will require "a couple of weeks" to heal but said that he won't need surgery. The 49ers' running backs for Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks are expected to be Shaun Draughn, DuJuan Harris and Mike Davis.
“The fact that it’s a non-surgical thing is the thing that’s positive,” Kelly said. “It’s unfortunate we won’t have him for Seattle, but it’s good news for Carlos.”
The Seahawks, meanwhile, may be without starting tailback Thomas Rawls, who injured his shoulder Saturday. Rawls missed the teams' Week 3 game in Seattle in which backup Christine Michael rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
The Seahawks waived Michael in November and he was picked up by the Packers. If Rawls doesn't play Sunday, rookie Alex Collins likely would start for Seattle. The Seahawks already have won the NFC West, but their playoff position remains unsettled heading into the final week.
Hyde was injured in the fourth quarter when he gathered in a short pass from Colin Kaepernick, turned up field and immediately was hit low by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines.
Kelly said Kaepernick was pressured on the play and that his pass didn't hit Hyde in stride, forcing him to reach back for the ball and get out of rhythm. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line that at one point featured three rookies, Kaepernick was pressured on 14 drop backs against the Rams, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Kap was trying to dump it off real quick," he said. "I don't think it was exactly out in front of him. He kind of had to turn back to catch it."
The 49ers built their 2016 offense around Hyde, who showed marked improvement in Kelly's offense in the second half of the season. That includes his ability as a pass catcher, something he did sparingly in his first two seasons in the league.
All three of Hyde's touchdown catches -- including a 19-yard score Saturday in Los Angeles -- and 97 of his 163 receiving yards came after a midseason shoulder injury that cost him two games.
"I think he's done a really nice job of catching the ball out of the backfield," Kelly said. "Obviously, he caught the first touchdown on Saturday for us, did a good job on his routes, has done a nice job on the run after the catch."
Hyde's rookie season ended with an ankle injury and last year's with a broken foot. Hyde entered the 2016 campaign hoping for better health and to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He finished with 988.
Et cetera -- Kelly said he hasn’t spoken with CEO Jed York or the team’s ownership about his status for next season but expects that conversation at some point after Sunday’s finale.
* The 49ers players had their first “Win Monday” of the season. They came in early in the day but were gone by late morning. The team’s only other victory of the season came on a Monday, thus eliminating the chance for “Win Monday.”
* Kelly said he didn’t know whether Joe Staley, who missed the last three games with a hamstring strain, will play against Seattle. The 49ers offensive line was overmatched for most of the day Saturday, but Trent Brown emerged with a good grade in his first-ever start at left tackle.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments