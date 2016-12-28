San Francisco 49ers

December 28, 2016 9:19 AM

49ers’ opponents set for 2017

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA -- The Carolina Panthers' 33-16 loss Saturday solved the only remaining mystery on the 49ers' schedule for next season. Carolina's defeat means they will finish last in the NFC South and will be one of the teams that visit the 49ers, the last place team in the NFC West, next season. Other highlights:

* The 49ers will play the Bears (last place in the NFC North) for the fourth straight year and visit Chicago for the third straight year.

* The 49ers will play both the NFC East and the AFC South. That means that should Chip Kelly keep his job -- which remains a giant, neon flashing question mark -- he would play his former team and all the squads he used to face twice a year.

* The air mileage total for the upcoming season is 23,758 miles. By comparison, this year's regular-season mileage -- including the stopover in Orlando -- was 22,130. Both pale in comparison to 2015 when the 49ers led the NFL with 28,000 air miles or in 2013 when, because of a London game, they tallied 33,000 air miles.

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Eagles, Washington, Texans, Colts, Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

