Hard-pressed: Defenses suffocated 49ers receivers with man coverage this season

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are on the verge of surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the season, a milestone Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles hit only once in his three seasons there and about 500 yards more than San Francisco gained on the ground last year.
So why hasn't Kelly's offense had anywhere near the success he had in Philadelphia?
Each of those Eagles teams finished with more than 4,000 passing yards. His 2016 offense will be hard-pressed to reach even 3,000 this season and more likely will be the only NFL team to fall short of that mark; by comparison, former offensive coordinator Geep Chryst's unit finished with 3,316 passing yards last season.
The 49ers have two big-ticket items to address in the offseason: A defense that can't stop the opponent's running game and a passing game that has no pop.
With Torrey Smith and Quinton Patton currently on injured reserve, none of the 49ers' receivers who will play Sunday against the Seahawks were on the 53-man roster last year. More than that, only rookie receiver Aaron Burbridge and second-year player DeAndre Smelter went through training camp with the 49ers.
"It’s interesting, all the guys that are playing here weren’t with us last year," Kelly noted. "So (Rod) Streater wasn’t with us, (Jeremy) Kerley wasn’t with us, (Chris) Harper wasn’t with us. … So when you go through OTAs and everything we did, none of the guys that are playing for us right now were even here for any of that stuff. So I think for where we got them, they’ve done a nice job.”
The 49ers currently rank last in the league in passing offense -- they average 181 yards a game -- and on Sunday will face a Seahawks defense that held them to 119 passing yards in a Week 3 blowout.
In theory, at least, offenses that run the ball well are able to pass efficiently because defensive secondaries are forced to play closer to the line of scrimmage and because play-action fakes slow down the opponent's pass rush.
Kelly, however, said those advantages are minimized if a defense sticks to man-to-man coverage. That's what the 49ers overwhelmingly have seen this season and is something the Seahawks, who have perhaps the best man-coverage cornerback in the league in Richard Sherman, do better than any other defense.
"If you play zone (defense) teams that are vision-and-break teams and their eyes are always on the quarterback all the time, I think that would have an effect," Kelly said of the interplay between the run and pass games. "When you play teams that play more man coverage, play-action pass doesn’t really have a lot of effect because (they're) not looking in the backfield at the run or the play-action pass because (their) job is to cover the receiver.”
Asked what kinds of defenses he saw when he ran the Eagles offense, Kelly said it varied from year to year.
"I think it depends a lot on what your wide receivers can do," he said. "Do they want to play you in man and can they match up with you receiver-wise?”
Kerley will end the season as the 49ers' leading receiver. He currently has 58 catches, 606 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His receiving yardage ranks 69th among all NFL pass catchers this season.
Kerley, Streater and Patton are scheduled to be free agents in March.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
