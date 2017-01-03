On 49ers: Chip Kelly corrected Philly image. Did he over-correct?

SANTA CLARA -- Chip Kelly's greatest accomplishment during his 352-day tenure as 49ers head coach may be that he vanquished the Chip Kelly who left Philadelphia at the end of the 2015 season.
You remember that guy, right? Brash, power-hungry, inflexible, had no patience for NFL-sized egos, may have been a teensy bit racist. That was the perception, after all, after running back LeSean McCoy complained that Kelly “got rid of all the good players. Especially the good black players" following McCoy's trade from Philadelphia to Buffalo.
That kind of allegation zips through locker rooms and definitely was discussed among 49ers players when Kelly was hired a year ago. There's not even a faint echo of that today, hasn't been for months.
None of the 49ers players were knocking over trash bins and smashing their fists into lockers when they learned Kelly had been let go earlier this week. There was an acceptance that major changes usually occur after a two-win season and that no one's job is safe.
But players expressed a true fondness and admiration for Kelly for the way he handled a difficult season. As left tackle Joe Staley said, "This whole season's kind of been a bummer."
"He could have really, really, really lost this football team," he said. "I thought he did a great job of just kind of keeping everybody focused throughout this kind of crappy season."
One of the biggest hurdles, Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest, sprung up just as the preseason was ending. The debate drew tough talk from coaches around the league. Kelly, criticized for being too controlling in Philadelphia, played it perfectly by merely stepping out of the way and allowing his players to handle it internally. They decided it wasn't going to be an issue among them, and it wasn't.
Kelly also dispatched the perception he was autocratic and desperate for control, which came about after a struggle in Philadelphia early in 2015 left him in charge of the Eagles personnel department.
With San Francisco, he almost went out of his way to avoid being involved in personnel. The farthest he traveled to watch a player during the pre-draft process was Berkeley. He always was careful to yield to general manager Trent Baalke whenever he was asked personnel questions.
And perhaps that was Kelly's biggest miscalculation as he went from Philadelphia to the Bay Area: He over-corrected and became too hands off.
Baalke ended up having a typical, Baalke-like draft. Which is to say, it was heavy on cornerbacks, ACL patients and defensive players with long arms and it hardly touched on the skill positions Kelly needed to run his offense.
The 49ers finished the season with Jeremy Kerley, Chris Harper and Rod Streater at wideout, Garrett Celek and Jim Dray at tight end and Shaun Draughn at running back, a veritable ‘who's-that?’ of skill-position players.
In the locker room, meanwhile, the 49ers also could have used an appearance or two by the exacting, demanding and inflexible Chip Kelly some of the Philadelphia Eagles players came to know and loathe.
Missed assignments were blamed after the 49ers' flop in Seattle in Week 3, then continued to be a problem for the rest of the season. On Monday, several veteran players said "accountability" was an issue in 2016 with quarterback Christian Ponder going so far as to say that some of his younger teammates didn't spend enough time in their playbook.
It was the kind of behavior that, in Kelly's past, might have resulted in someone being dealt to Buffalo.
Said Staley: "This is a results business. If we were 13-3 and a terribly divided football team I think it would be much more fun for me than being a close football team and going 2-14."
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments