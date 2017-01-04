49ers head-coach tracker: A look at the candidates

Here’s a look at the eight known candidates for the 49ers’ head-coach opening and who some are linked to as far as general managers and quarterbacks.
Wednesday: Anthony Lynn, interim head coach, Buffalo
The 49ers interviewed Lynn, 47, last year when he was the Bills running backs coach and obviously liked him. He was a running back for San Francisco in 1995-96. Since last season, Lynn was promoted to Bills offensive coordinator and he took over the team when Rex Ryan was fired in late December. Hiring Lynn would bring the 49ers back to run-based, power-based football, which meshes with their personnel. He potentially could lure quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who was benched at the end of the season and whose future in Buffalo is unknown. Why it might not work: Lynn currently is Buffalo's head coach and has said he wants to remain there. The Rams and Jaguars also are reportedly looking at Lynn.
Friday: Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Atlanta
The 49ers also have interviewed Shanahan, 37, in previous cycles. He took over a very good Falcons offense this past season and made it better. Atlanta rolled up the second-most yards in the NFL and quarterback Matt Ryan had 38 touchdown passes against seven interceptions. Early on, the 49ers wondered whether Shanahan and Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard would make a good coach-GM pairing, but Ballard declined the 49ers' interview request. As far as quarterback, Shanahan (and his quarterbacks coach, Matt LaFleur) might be interested in Washington free agent Kirk Cousins. Shanahan was in Washington when Cousins was drafted in 2012. Shanahan also will meet with the Broncos, Jaguars and Rams.
Saturday: Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, New England.
He's yet another candidate the 49ers have spoken with in the past, including after the 2010 season when they hired Jim Harbaugh. The 49ers are curious about a pairing between McDaniel, 40, and Nick Caserio, New England's top personnel executive. They played football together at John Carroll University and have been together with the Patriots since 2012. It's unclear whether the 49ers have set up a meeting with Caserio; if it happens, it obviously will occur this weekend. McDaniels also has a fan in GM candidate Louis Riddick, who, in his job as ESPN analyst, has been effusive about the Patriots offensive coordinator. McDaniels also will meet with the Jaguars and Rams.
Monday: Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Washington.
John McVay's grandson is seen as a rising star, and his offense finished third in the NFL in total yards. Working against McVay, however, is his age -- he turns 31 this month -- and the fact that he's been working under an offensive-minded coach in Jay Gruden. If hired, McVay also might be interested in bringing Cousins to the Bay Area.
Next week: Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Dolphins.
If the Dolphins win their playoff game, the 49ers would interview Joseph on Monday in Miami. If they lose, there is more flexibility. Joseph, 44, was a defensive backs coach with the 49ers from 2005-10. They tried to hire him as their defensive coordinator under Jim Tomsula in 2015 but were blocked by the Bengals because Joseph was under contract there. Going against Joseph: Miami's defense ranked 29th this year after finishing 25th in 2015. The Broncos -- he played collegiately at Colorado -- also are interested and some believe Joseph is the frontrunner there.
Next week: Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks
It's unclear whether this interview will take place but Cable, the former Raiders head coach, is connected with two members of Seattle's personnel staff the 49ers are interested in: Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer. Like Lynn, Cable, 52, theoretically would bring a more blue-collar mentality to the 49ers offense, which might mesh well with the team's personnel. The downside: Cable had a 17–27 record in Oakland -- albeit with dubious talent -- and his stint was marred by a fight with an assistant coach and allegations of domestic abuse.
Next week: Doug Marrone, interim head coach, Jacksonville.
The 49ers have interviewed Marrone, another long-time offensive line coach who served as Buffalo's head coach in 2013-14, in the past as well. Marrone, 52, took over when the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley last month.
Next week: Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Carolina
McDermott has been linked to head-coaching vacancies in recent years because of Carolina's defensive success. The Panthers, however, had a down year and ranked 21st in total defense this season. McDermott was a defensive assistant in Philadelphia during the time Riddick was working in the personnel department. McDermott, 42, also has drawn interest from Buffalo and San Diego.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments