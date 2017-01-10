Candid candidate: 49ers’ GM hopeful Riddick’s opinions are out in the open

On October 2013, Louis Riddick was interviewed in a story that polled NFL personnel experts on who they'd choose as their starting quarterback: Alex Smith or Colin Kaepernick.
Riddick, whom the 49ers will talk to Tuesday for their vacant general manager post, went with the popular choice.
"With Colin, I think you get the intelligence and ability to handle volume as far as the amount you can put on him mentally that gives you a lot of options week to week game-plan wise as well, with the difference being that he is willing to take more chances at pushing the ball vertically down the field, and not being so quick to simply take sacks or take off every time the read isn't clean initially," he said in the ESPN story. "There is no question the upside lies with Colin in terms of who has the higher ceiling, and with both given equal weapons/protection, Colin would be the more explosive player and the player I would choose."
Two years later, Riddick had a decidedly more pessimistic take on Kaepernick.
“It looks like the decision-making and accuracy on a consistent basis are not clicking,” he said in a USA Today story, this one written after Kaepernick had a four-interception outing against the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.
“I’m starting to feel the same way about Colin as I do (Robert Griffin III)," he continued. "You never want that to be the case. The game against Arizona was terrible. I’m watching saying, ‘Colin, are you blind?'”
Riddick was asked if it was so bad the 49ers should think about trading the quarterback.
“If I were in a front office, hell yeah we’d be having internal discussions about possibly prying him out of there," he said. "In a system where you could utilize him as a dual threat, definitely.”
All the comments were made during Riddick's role as an ESPN analyst, one in which he is paid to be opinionated. Riddick, 47, spent seven seasons as an NFL defensive back and 13 more in Washington's and Philadelphia's personnel departments. He's said since that his directness is one of the reasons he's no longer in the league.
For the last four years, he's displayed that candor on television, in radio podcasts, in newspaper stories and on Twitter where he has posted more than 14,000 tweets.
All of which has makes him an extremely rare case in the guarded and secretive world of NFL front offices. That is, his opinions and analyses are there for the whole world to see.
Most of the time, Riddick's insights have been astute.
He's been quick to praise Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, perhaps the 49ers' top head-coaching candidate, in recent years, and because of that many have the linked them as a one-two combination in San Francisco. In March of 2015, when Frank Gore was entering free agency, Riddick said he thought the veteran running back, 31 at the time, still could be a top runner. He was right. Gore rushed for 1,025 yards this past season, the 12th most in the NFL.
Some of his takes, however, are sure to make long-suffering 49ers fans wince.
On Twitter, Riddick acknowledged he was "very high on" A.J. Jenkins when the receiver was coming out in the draft in 2012 and Riddick was in the Eagles' personnel department. Jenkins, taken in the first round by the 49ers that year, easily was former general manager Trent Baalke's biggest draft miss. Baalke traded Jenkins after just one year, and he has been out of the NFL for the last two years.
Riddick also asserted on Twitter in 2014 that offensive linemen Marcus Martin and Brandon Thomas, both of whom were selected by the 49ers in the third round that year, were "two of my favorite OL's acquired for great value due to positional versatility. … Future starters."
Martin has started 24 games at guard and center over the last three seasons, but he’s struggled when he's played and he lost his starting role this past season. The 49ers traded Thomas, who was recovering from an ACL injury when he was drafted, in 2016 and he spent the season on Detroit's practice squad.
Kaepernick, meanwhile, is polarizing among 49ers and there's a fair chance he won't be on the team no matter whom the 49ers hire at general manager. But he also happens to be the only quarterback currently signed for the 2017 season.
One assertion on which Riddick will get no argument from 49ers fans. He said recently on ESPN's “NFL Insiders” show that the 49ers roster needs a "massive overhaul" at "some very, very, very important positions."
The Twitter Chronicles of Riddick:
* "Devey and Pears. Not even close to being good enough to be dependable starters."
-- October 22, 2015
* Jaquiski "Tartt is a very intriguing blend of football IQ, competitiveness, athletic skill, & versatility. Makes a strong group even stronger."
-- May 22, 2015
* "Very impressed by what #49ers are doing. Jimmie Ward the best, most versatile DB in this draft (along w/Kyle Fuller)."
-- May 10, 2014
* "as you know, was very high on (A.J.) Jenkins coming out in the '12 draft as well, so will be following his development closely"
-- July 24, 2013
* "Ray Ray Armstrong continually showed up at LB for the #Rams. Favorite of mine during his early years with the #Canes"
-- Aug. 11, 2013
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments