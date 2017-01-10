Candid candidate: 49ers’ GM hopeful Riddick’s opinions are out in the open

4:02 Football fans on Kaepernick's ongoing national anthem protest Pause

2:12 Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway

0:26 Sacramento artists prepare sequel to last year's unexpectedly popular Art Hotel

1:04 Crowd waits for Sacramento flood relief gates to open

0:47 See the ‘rooster tail’ made by water spilling over Lake Wildwood dam

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm