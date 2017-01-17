49ers search: Seattle GM candidate withdraws his name

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' hunt for a new general manager narrowed on Tuesday when Seattle executive Trent Kirchner removed his name from consideration.
The 49ers interviewed Kirchner and the Seahawk's other co-director of player personnel, Scott Fitterer, on Monday outside of Seattle. Both are linked to head-coach candidate Tom Cable, who is the Seahawks offensive line coach, although Kirchner was considered the stronger candidate.
After Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pulled his name from consideration Monday, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan became the frontrunner in the head-coaching search. There was a sense from Kirchner that he and Cable only were being used as leverage to help rein in Shanahan's demands and the the job would be offered to Shanahan.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote that the 49ers plan to offer the job to Shanahan whenever Atlanta’s season ends. The Falcons will host the NFC conference championship on Sunday. If they win, their season wouldn’t finish until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.
Cable has not withdrawn from the search and neither has Fitterer. The NFL Network first reported Kirchner had removed himself from consideration.
The 49ers are seeking chemistry between their next general manager and head coach, which is what drew them to Seattle in the first place. It’s not known who they see as a potential match with Shanahan, although their list of general manager candidates could be pared this week.
Other general manager candidates the 49ers have interviewed include: the Carolina Panthers’ Brandon Beane, the Arizona Cardinals’ Terry McDonough, the Green Bay Packers’ Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf, the Minnesota Vikings George Paton, , the Indianapolis Colts’ Jimmy Raye III and ESPN’s Louis Riddick.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
