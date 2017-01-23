San Francisco 49ers

January 23, 2017 9:04 AM

Report: Colts want to talk to 49ers GM candidate, George Paton

By Matt Barrows

SANTA CLARA -- The Indianapolis Colts, who last week fired their general manager, have requested permission to interview Vikings executive George Paton, USA Today reported Monday.

Paton has become the favorite for the 49ers’ general manager position and is expected to have a second interview with the team later this week in conjunction with a meeting with head-coaching candidate Kyle Shanahan of the Falcons. It’s unknown at this point whether Paton also will meet with the Colts.

Paton and Arizona’s Terry McDonough are the only two candidates whom the 49ers have interviewed who either have not been eliminated or removed themselves from the search. Others could be added this week.

The Colts also want to talk to a pair of Seahawks executives the 49ers interviewed, Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner. Both were connected with head-coach candidate Tom Cable and are no longer in the running after the 49ers zeroed in on Shanahan.

