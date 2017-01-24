49ers’ freeze on season-ticket prices to continue two more years

The 49ers’ win totals have been slumping in recent years. Ticket prices will stay the same.
The team informed season-ticket holders this week that prices will remain frozen through the 2018 season. After reaching the NFC championship game from 2011 to 2013, the the 49ers have gone 8-8, 5-11 and 2-14.
I think our candidates know that I care about this team and that I’m going to do everything that we can to win. We’re going to spend the money to win, we’re going to do the right things culturally to win, and we’re going to make sure that they have every piece necessary in their arsenal to win.
Those three seasons ended with the team parting with its head coach, and this year the 49ers are looking for a head coach and general manager. This week in Atlanta, the team will have a second interview with the presumptive next head coach, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and two general manager finalists, Terry McDonough of the Arizona Cardinals and George Paton of the Minnesota Vikings.
The 49ers opened Levi’s Stadium in 2014 amid lofty expectations and capacity attendance. Recent seasons, however, have ended with the stadium only partly full and embarrassing banners being flown overhead before games. Season-ticket prices have not changed since the stadium’s inaugural season.
One critique from last season was the 49ers tepidly engaged in free agency despite a subpar roster and plenty of salary cap space. The 49ers are expected to have a nearly $85 million salary cap cushion for 2017 – more if quarterback Colin Kaepernick is not with the team – and CEO Jed York vowed to be more aggressive with that money.
15-33 49ers’ record the last three seasons
“I think our candidates know that I care about this team and that I’m going to do everything that we can to win,” York said this month. “We’re going to spend the money to win, we’re going to do the right things culturally to win, and we’re going to make sure that they have every piece necessary in their arsenal to win.”
