Trigger happy: Who gets roster control with 49ers?

"The trigger" is something you're likely to come across in the coming weeks. It's a term coined by Mike Nolan when he was the 49ers head coach a decade ago and refers to who has the final say on a team's 53-man roster, the head coach or the general manager.
"The first three years or four years at the 49ers, I had the trigger," Nolan said earlier this month during an interview on KNBR radio. "As you guys will recall probably, and I made the final say on everything. And Scot (McCloughan) was more of the personnel director, and (he) didn’t really have the final say. But I just wanted to make sure because -- when you take a job -- I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t a guy put on me to be the GM, that I felt wasn’t competent at picking players. So I wanted to secure myself the ability to at least be able to trump him."
The trigger is like the thermostat in a home. When a coach and/or general manager is hired, the two vow to work together on acquiring and evaluating talent the same way a bride and groom vow to support one another during their wedding ceremony. It's a partnership, they'll lean on each other, they're in this together, yadda, yadda, yadda.
But it usually doesn't take long before the coach and general manager are wrestling over a couple of players on a 53-man roster the way newlyweds fight over a couple of degrees in their living room. The trigger always seems to be a source of agitation.
Nolan, for example, had the trigger for three seasons in San Francisco. Then it was taken away and given to McCloughan when he was elevated from vice president of player personnel to general manager.
"Scot and I worked together really well for the first three years," Nolan recalled. "The last year it became a little bit … it was different, it wasn’t the same as the first three."
Which brings us to today. It's unknown who will have control over the 49ers' 53-man roster when the team finally has its head coach and general manager in place. But the search certainly is not following traditional NFL pattern in which the general manager picks head coach.
Furthermore, the 49ers have just one candidate for head coach, Kyle Shanahan, a far bigger fish than their prospects for general manager. Do a Google search for photos of Vikings assistant general manager George Paton -- pronounced PAY-ton -- and you'll find one, his mug shot on the Vikings web site. Search "Kyle Shanahan" and you'll get hundreds of hits. (Search "George Patton" and you'll get thousands).
Which is to say, if Shanahan really wants the trigger, it's a safe bet he'll get the trigger.
That's the exception in the NFL. Most teams favor the strong general manager approach. But it's not always the case (see: below).
When the Dolphins hired Adam Gase as head coach last year, they gave him roster control. At the time, Gase was the same age as Shanahan -- 37. Two years ago, Dan Quinn became a first-time head coach. The Falcons gave him the trigger upon his hire.
Both teams made the playoffs this season. So did Seahawks, whose general manager, John Schneider, has received heavy praise over the last few years for the talent in Seattle, but whose head coach, Pete Carroll, has final say on the 53-man roster.
That appears to be the type of relationship the 49ers are seeking: one in which the general manager finds the talent, the head coach hones it and it's hard to determine at first blush who has full control.
Schneider and Carroll never had worked together before joining in Seattle in 2010 and they are 20 years apart in age. But when it comes to the roster, they are finely tuned to one another, and there has never been a "trigger" dispute between them, at least none big enough to have become public. In Seattle, it’s described as the “buddy system” arrangement for football operations.
The 49ers are seeking the same sort of cohesion and will hold joint interviews with Shanahan and the two general manager hopefuls, Paton and Arizona's Terry McDonough, on Friday and Saturday in Atlanta. Can they recreate the Schneider-Carroll magic in Seattle, the spark Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio have in New England and the growing chemistry between Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff in Atlanta?
Find the right match and they'll pull the trigger.
NFL coaches with final say on the 53-man roster
Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals
Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins
Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints
Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons
