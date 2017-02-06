49ers officially announce Kyle Shanahan as new head coach

The 49ers locked the next major piece of their offseason makeover into place Monday, officially naming Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach.
The move was expected but had to wait until after Super Bowl LI, which Atlanta lost in devastating fashion to the New England Patriots. Shanahan can now turn his attention to the 49ers, who hope the first-time head coach can help them rebuild following one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
“This is a very exciting day for the San Francisco 49ers and our fans,” team CEO Jed York said in a statement. “Throughout this process, we learned many things about Kyle that convinced us he is the perfect coach to lead this team.
“Over the years, he has proven to be one of the brightest minds in the game of football and his recent success speaks for itself. Kyle’s leadership has brought the best out of his players at every phase of his career and we look forward to watching him build a talented staff to accomplish the same with our players.”
Shanahan, 37, becomes the 20th head coach of the 49ers and their fourth in four seasons, replacing Chip Kelly, who was fired last month following a 2-14 finish. He is part of an infusion of new blood, as the 49ers last week hired Fox broadcaster John Lynch, 45, as their general manager and Adam Peters, 37, from the Broncos scouting department to be their vice president of player personnel.
The 49ers’ courtship of Lynch started with a referral from Shanahan, so the two already have a rapport. Like Lynch, Shanahan reportedly receives a six-year deal from the 49ers despite never having been head coach.
“As an offensive mind,” Lynch said of Shanahan in a statement, “I think he stands alone in the National Football League, as evidenced by the explosive and record-setting offense in Atlanta.
“Though he grew up around coaching, what has most impressed me about Kyle is that he’s become his own man in the profession. Our philosophies on football and our visions for the leading the 49ers back to being a championship team align in every way.”
Shanahan spent the past nine seasons as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. His Falcons offense this season led the league in points per game (33.8) and yards per game (426) and produced the MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan. Shanahan was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press.
His tenure, though, ended bitterly Sunday as the Falcons blew a 28-3 second-half lead in a 34-28 overtime loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51, with Shanahan coming under fire for several late decisions.
Leading 28-12 in the fourth quarter, Shanahan called a pass on third-and-1 that resulted in a sack and a Ryan fumble that led to a New England touchdown. Deep in Patriots territory on their next drive, the Falcons threw on three consecutive plays instead of running the ball to drain the clock, with a holding penalty backing them out of field-goal range.
Analysts criticized Shanahan’s play-calling, including former 49ers quarterback Steve Young, who termed the use of deep drops at that juncture of the game “inexcusable.”
Shanahan, though, now faces new decisions regarding his coaching staff and roster with the 49ers. He is expected to be formally introduced as head coach in a press conference later this week at Levi’s Stadium.
“As a young man, I had the unique benefit of being exposed to the storied history of the San Francisco 49ers firsthand,” Shanahan said in a statement Monday. “From that exposure, I developed great respect for those who created a world-class-championship standard.
“As this team begins the task of re-establishing that standard, I could not ask for a better partner than John Lynch. He is a man who certainly has personal knowledge of what championship organizations look like. John and I look forward to establishing a strong culture that will serve as our foundation for constructing this team.”
Two names emerged in national reports over the weekend as potential candidates for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator – Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and former Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh, who worked with Shanahan as a fellow assistant coach in Houston from 2006-09.
Saleh spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville under head coach Gus Bradley, whom the 49ers pursued before he took the coordinator job in San Diego. The 49ers set a franchise record last season for rushing yards allowed and finished last in the league in points and total yards allowed.
It remains to be seen whether Shanahan will bring any fellow assistant coaches with him from the Falcons, though it was reported by ESPN over the weekend that one of their quarterbacks could follow Shanahan to San Francisco from Atlanta.
Matt Schaub, 35, the Falcons’ backup this past season, will be an unrestricted free agent and has a history with Shanahan, including making the Pro Bowl in 2009 in Houston with Shanahan as his coordinator.
The 49ers’ quarterback situation is in flux with three players set to become free agents and Colin Kaepernick, their lone quarterback signed for next season, reportedly intending to opt out of his contract and test free agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Shanahan, whose hiring ended a five-week head coaching search by the 49ers, inherits his ties to the organization from his father, Mike, the offensive coordinator of the 49ers’ Super Bowl championship team in 1995. Kyle’s challenge, now, is to restore a franchise that has posted three winning records in the past 14 seasons to the status it once enjoyed.
Ailene Voisin: 916-321-1208, @ailene_voisin
Road to 49ers
A look at new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's coaching history:
2003: UCLA, graduate assistant
2004-05: Buccaneers, Offensive quality control
2006: Texans, wide receivers coach
2007: Texans, quarterbacks coach
2008-09: Texans, offensive coordinator
2010-13: Washington, offensive coordinator
2014: Browns, offensive coordinator
2015-16: Falcons, offensive coordinator
Comments