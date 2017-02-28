Washington puts franchise tag on QB Kirk Cousins, but could trade to 49ers be next?

“Tag! I’m it!,” Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, confirming what had become inevitable in recent weeks: He was getting the franchise tag for a second straight year.
Cousins, 28, received the “exclusive” version of the tag, meaning he is not allowed to negotiate deals with other teams as he would if he had gotten the the non-exclusive franchise tag. Washington, however, still can A) negotiate a long-term deal between now and July 15 with Cousins, who set a franchise record last year with 4,197 passing yards, and B) discuss a trade with another team.
That’s where the 49ers come in. An ESPN report earlier this week said the only other team with which Cousins would sign a long-term deal is San Francisco. How likely is it that Cousins is playing in Santa Clara in 2017?
Here’s why it makes sense ... and why it doesn’t.
▪ A trade happens because ...: The 49ers badly need a quarterback and Washington stands a good chance of loosing Cousins anyway next year. The franchise tag will fetch him nearly $24 million this year, and that figure would balloon to approximately $35 million if the Redskins apply for a third time next season. No one feels Washington would entertain that possibility.
Cousins makes sense in San Francisco because new head coach Kyle Shanahan was his offensive coordinator in Washington in 2012-13 and reportedly was a key proponent of drafting Cousins in the fourth round in 2012. The upcoming draft is believed to be weak in starting quarterbacks, at least those who could be effective right away, and the 49ers may have no quarterbacks on the roster later this week if Colin Kaepernick opts to become a free agent.
If Washington thought it could trigger a trade with the 49ers, the team likely would allow Cousins to negotiate a long-term deal with San Francisco. The 49ers have the second-most salary cap space of any team in the league and would gain even more if Kaepernick were released or his deal reworked.
▪ A trade won’t happen because ...: The 49ers would hesitate to give away top draft picks and make Cousins perhaps the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Once he signs his deal, he’s already guaranteed to make $24 million this season, and negotiations would begin there.
Washington has been uneasy about giving Cousins, who never has won a playoff game, a top-of-the-line deal. The 49ers might have the same concerns.
The draft-pick compensation might be an even bigger roadblock. Why would the 49ers, a two-win team last season and one with numerous holes on its roster, give away anything significant if they think there’s a good chance Cousins becomes a free agent next year? Washington, meanwhile, would take a huge public relations hit if they dealt Cousins for anything less than a first-round pick.
In the end, it may be that Washington allows Cousins to become a free agent next year and allows the market to determine his worth.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
