Notes from Indy: Clock ticking on 49ers trade for QB Cousins

Tick tock. A possible trade involving Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and the 49ers was raised as soon as San Francisco zeroed in on Kyle Shanahan as its head coach, but we're approaching now-or-never time for it to be consummated.
That's because there are other free agents -- especially wide receivers -- waiting to see what the 49ers do at the position. If Cousins is the quarterback, the 49ers become a more desirable destination for a pass catcher. Last year, he threw for a career-high 4,917 yards.
The free-agency period begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
As it stands now, the 49ers are in a nebulous spot for free-agent receivers in that they don't have any quarterbacks signed for 2017. Adding Cousins would require the 49ers to not only work out a long-term deal with him -- one that could make Cousins one of the highest paid players in the league -- but to send draft picks to Washington. He's likely to become an unrestricted free agent next year at this time.
When it was noted last week that the 49ers could sign Cousins in 2018 without the draft-pick compensation, Shanahan smiled and said, “That’s a very good point.”
If the 49ers can't land Cousins, they are expected to be one of the teams interested in Tampa Bay free agent Mike Glennon, per multiple sources. Matt Schaub and Brian Hoyer -- who, like Cousins, have played for Shanahan in the past -- are other possibilities.
No Stanford defensive player has been drafted in the Top 10 since linebacker Jeff Siemon went 10th overall to the Vikings in 1972. Solomon Thomas has a good chance of scooting ahead of that mark.
The 273-pound defensive lineman stood out Sunday in running his 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds and otherwise looking quick and fluid in defensive-line drills.
“I can rush anywhere,” Thomas said in Indianapolis. “I can play anywhere. I play every down. I’m great stopping the run, great rushing the quarterback. I’m very versatile. I have toughness. I try to get after every (offensive) lineman and put the fear of God in them and make a play."
Is the 49ers' second overall pick too high for Thomas? Maybe not. But it likely would mean that one of the team's first-round picks from the last three years -- Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner are the others -- are on the sideline in the team's base defense.
UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (Placer High) got as heavy as 345 pounds last season due to a series of injuries. He slimmed down to 305 pounds for the scouting combine, and on Sunday ran his 40-yard dash in 4.99 seconds.
Vanderdoes, who also had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl in January, is expected to be taken somewhere in the middle of the April draft.
Who was the energetic NFL defensive line coach putting Thomas, Vanderdoes and others through their drills Sunday? None other than Jim Tomsula, who emerged from his year away from football without his signature mustache and looking decidedly trimmer than when he was the 49ers' head coach in 2015. Washington hired Tomsula as its defensive line coach in the offseason.
Another defensive line coach in Indianapolis is longtime 49ers lineman Bryant Young, who is now with the Falcons. Young said he was excited to size up Stanford's Thomas, and he noted that when he was coming out of Notre Dame in 1994 he weighed 276 pounds, similar to what Thomas weighs now.
Young is reunited in Atlanta with head coach Dan Quinn, who was his position coach in San Francisco for two seasons, and with one-time 49ers teammate Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons linebackers coach.
