49ers’ local pro day: List of attendees

The 49ers released a list of the players expected to attend their “local” pro day Wednesday, which is for players who either are from the Bay Area or played college football at one of the local schools.

The biggest names. like Stanford’s Solomon Thomas and Christian McCaffrey, are not expected to attend. Others like Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and Washington cornerback Kevin King may attend but likely will not work out. Still others like Cal quarterback Davis Webb and Cal receiver Chad Hansen worked out for the 49ers Tuesday.

Last year, Stanford guard Joshua Garnett not only attended, he worked out, which is rare for a presumed high-round pick. The 49ers ended up trading up to grab Garnett in the first round.

Defensive Back

Dominic Barnes, SJSU

Akil Bordelon, Concord

Jamal Mayo, Hawaii

Damariay Drew, Cal

Dallas Lloyd, Stanford

Khari Vanderbilt, Cal

Defensive Line

Isaiah Irving, SJSU

T.J. Daniel, Oregon

DeVante Wilson, Cal

Nehemiah Mitchell, Vanderbilt

Nick Oreglia, SJSU

Linebacker

Noor Davis, Stanford

Hardy Nickerson, Illinois

Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado

Chris Santini, Cal Poly

Victor Egu, Yale

Offensive Line

Leo Kolomatangi, Hawaii

Kiola Mahoni, Louisville

Jake Simonich, Utah State

Steven Moore, Cal

Freddie Tagaloa, Cal

Running Back

Jahray Hayes, Central Michigan

Khalfani Muhammad, Cal

Raysean Pringle, Southern Utah

Shane Osberg-Smith, SJSU

Quarterback

Garrett Anderson, Connecticut

Bart Houston, Wisconsin

Ricky Lloyd, Minnesota State

Kenny Potter, SJSU

Tight End

Billy Freeman, SJSU

Nehemiah Winston, UC Davis

Wide Receiver

Tim Crawley, SJSU

Troy Doles, Brown

D.J. Jones, Ole Miss

Kevin Kutchera, South Alabama

Francis Owusu, Stanford

Michael Rector, Stanford

Willie Tucker, Cal Poly

Kenny Walker, UCLA

Specialist

Conrad Ukropina, K, Stanford

Brodie Nakama, LS, Hawaii

Bradley Northnagel, LS, Cal