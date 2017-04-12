49ers’ local pro day: List of attendees

The 49ers released a list of the players expected to attend their “local” pro day Wednesday, which is for players who either are from the Bay Area or played college football at one of the local schools.
The biggest names. like Stanford’s Solomon Thomas and Christian McCaffrey, are not expected to attend. Others like Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and Washington cornerback Kevin King may attend but likely will not work out. Still others like Cal quarterback Davis Webb and Cal receiver Chad Hansen worked out for the 49ers Tuesday.
Last year, Stanford guard Joshua Garnett not only attended, he worked out, which is rare for a presumed high-round pick. The 49ers ended up trading up to grab Garnett in the first round.
Defensive Back
Dominic Barnes, SJSU
Akil Bordelon, Concord
Jamal Mayo, Hawaii
Damariay Drew, Cal
Dallas Lloyd, Stanford
Khari Vanderbilt, Cal
Defensive Line
Isaiah Irving, SJSU
T.J. Daniel, Oregon
DeVante Wilson, Cal
Nehemiah Mitchell, Vanderbilt
Nick Oreglia, SJSU
Linebacker
Noor Davis, Stanford
Hardy Nickerson, Illinois
Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado
Chris Santini, Cal Poly
Victor Egu, Yale
Offensive Line
Leo Kolomatangi, Hawaii
Kiola Mahoni, Louisville
Jake Simonich, Utah State
Steven Moore, Cal
Freddie Tagaloa, Cal
Running Back
Jahray Hayes, Central Michigan
Khalfani Muhammad, Cal
Raysean Pringle, Southern Utah
Shane Osberg-Smith, SJSU
Quarterback
Garrett Anderson, Connecticut
Bart Houston, Wisconsin
Ricky Lloyd, Minnesota State
Kenny Potter, SJSU
Tight End
Billy Freeman, SJSU
Nehemiah Winston, UC Davis
Wide Receiver
Tim Crawley, SJSU
Troy Doles, Brown
D.J. Jones, Ole Miss
Kevin Kutchera, South Alabama
Francis Owusu, Stanford
Michael Rector, Stanford
Willie Tucker, Cal Poly
Kenny Walker, UCLA
Specialist
Conrad Ukropina, K, Stanford
Brodie Nakama, LS, Hawaii
Bradley Northnagel, LS, Cal
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
