49ers to open the season vs. Newton, Panthers

The 49ers will be very interested Cam Newton's recovery from shoulder surgery.
That's because the 49ers will host Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the teams' season openers on Sept. 10, according to a league source. That will be followed by a 49ers road trip to Seattle in Week 2.
Newton, the Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP, underwent surgery last month to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss spring practices but is scheduled to be back for the start of training camp.
The 49ers also will host the Giants in Week 10, according to the New York Post. The full 49ers schedule will be released at 5 p.m.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments