49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

April 20, 2017 12:37 PM

49ers to open the season vs. Newton, Panthers

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers will be very interested Cam Newton's recovery from shoulder surgery.

That's because the 49ers will host Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the teams' season openers on Sept. 10, according to a league source. That will be followed by a 49ers road trip to Seattle in Week 2.

Newton, the Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP, underwent surgery last month to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss spring practices but is scheduled to be back for the start of training camp.

The 49ers also will host the Giants in Week 10, according to the New York Post. The full 49ers schedule will be released at 5 p.m.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts 2:20

Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts
49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders 1:07

49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders
Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012 2:28

Tramaine Brock and these 49ers account for 15 run-ins with the law since 2012

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports

Sports Videos