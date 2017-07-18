Kaepernick tweets Stockholm Syndrome definition after Vick advises him to cut his hair

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick seemed to respond to Michael Vick’s comments about his free agent status by simply tweeting the definition of Stockholm Syndrome on Tuesday morning.

Vick was critical of Kaepernick during an appearance on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” on Monday. Vick said that the polarizing quarterback, who made national news for kneeling while the national anthem played before games, wasn’t on a team because of his performance on the field, but also discussed Kaepernick’s image as an issue.

“The first thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said on the show. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in it, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just a hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. What he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

About an hour before Kaepernick tweeted, Vick backtracked on his comments in a statement on Twitter.

Vick wore his hair in cornrows during his time with Atlanta Falcons. After returning to the NFL after two years in prison for participating in dogfighting, his cornrows were gone, according to USA Today.

Kaepernick will stand for the anthem for the 2017-2018 season, but will still be committed to the cause that prompted his actions, according to The Bee’s Matt Barrows.

The quarterback also never registered to vote in any election, according to The Bee’s Alexei Koseff. He didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton or President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.