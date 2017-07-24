Joe Staley (74) and Zane Beadles (68), walking with Collin Kelly, are among the big fellas competing for starting spots on the San Francisco 49ers offensive line.
Joe Staley (74) and Zane Beadles (68), walking with Collin Kelly, are among the big fellas competing for starting spots on the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. Associated Press
Joe Staley (74) and Zane Beadles (68), walking with Collin Kelly, are among the big fellas competing for starting spots on the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. Associated Press
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

July 24, 2017 8:47 AM

49ers training camp preview: Battles along the interior line

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

As Kyle Shanahan said (in so many words) earlier this year: The spring is for learning the playbook, the summer is where the roster jockeying begins.

With that in mind, here’s how the depth chart looked when the spring sessions ended as well as some of the storylines to come when training camp gets underway. Players report to camp on Thursday, and the first practice is Friday.

Next up: offensive line.

LT: Joe Staley, John Theus, Darrell Williams Jr.

LG: Zane Beadles, Brandon Fusco, Andrew Lauderdale

C: Daniel Kilgore, Jeremy Zuttah, Tim Barnes, John Flynn

RG: Joshua Garnett, Norman Price, Richard Levy

RT: Trent Brown, Garry Gilliam, Erik Magnuson.

Storylines:

▪ The only players who are sure-fire starters are Staley and, if he shows up at training camp in shape, Brown. The interior linemen are jockeying for position, and Fusco and Zuttah both were rotated into the first-string offense at times in the spring. Zuttah dealt with a hamstring injury and practiced sparingly. The former Baltimore Raven has extensive experience both at center and left guard.

▪ Last year Brown dealt with several small injuries in the spring and was in noticeably poor condition during 2016 OTAs and minicamps. The good news is that he made great strides between spring and training camp that year and quickly locked down a starting spot. If he has a similar transformation this year he should have no issues. The big right tackle wasn’t in terrific shape in the spring but looked far better than he had a year ago.

▪ Shanahan places a lot of responsibilities on his centers and because of that has looked in the past for veteran, experienced players at that position. Zuttah fits that description, but his absences in the spring gave Kilgore, who doesn’t have a huge number of NFL starts to his credit but who is very bright, a toehold at the position. If Kilgore wins the competition at center, Beadles could see more competition at left guard.

▪ The 49ers must have at least three players capable of playing tackle in uniform on game days. Beadles proved he could play there in a pinch last season. But it’s Theus, a second-year player, and Gilliam, a free-agent pickup, who essentially are competing for that role.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on working with Kyle Shanahan

49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on working with Kyle Shanahan 1:08

49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on working with Kyle Shanahan
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action 0:46

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action
49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year' 1:15

49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year'

View More Video

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


49ers schedule
49ers roster
49ers depth chart
49ers statistics

NFL news
NFL statistics
NFL weekly schedule

Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports