49ers’ Arik Armstead hasn’t been this light since junior year of high school

1:08 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks about Arik Armstead and defense Pause

1:03 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan glad to have QB Brian Hoyer on board

2:52 5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

1:22 Meet the biggest, fastest and strongest 49ers rookies

1:08 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on working with Kyle Shanahan

0:46 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster in action

1:15 49ers DeForest Buckner: 'Our front 7 can be dominant this year'

1:14 49ers Ahkello Witherspoon making a case to start at cornerback

0:56 NaVorro Bowman returns after second major injury