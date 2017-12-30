49ers’ Carlos Hyde aims for career-best season, and he might get it against Rams’ ‘D’

Sunday’s 49ers game
Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams
When: 1:25 p.m.
Line: 49ers by 2 1/2
Records: 49ers 5-10, Rams 11-4
TV/radio: FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn), 680, 1320
Three keys
HYDE’S LAST RUN
Running back Carlos Hyde will play the last game on his rookie contract. He’s already set a personal record for combined yards in a season and needs 139 rushing yards for a career-best in that category. He’s hit the 100-yard mark just once this season – Week 2 vs. Seattle – but will be facing a Rams defense full of backups.
TACKLE KING
Reuben Foster hasn’t only been one of the league’s best rookie linebackers the past two months, he’s been one of the top linebackers, period. As it stands now, Foster is second on the team in tackles (72 to 67) to cornerback Dontae Johnson, who’s started all 15 games. Foster has started nine, but left one of them midway through the first quarter.
HE NEEDS 66
Marquise Goodwin, whose best receiving year to date ended with 431 yards, is 66 yards from reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Doing so would be a wonderful accomplishment for the first-time 49er who has dealt with the loss of a father and son this season and who has done so with impressive dignity and strength.
Injury report
49ers
No injuries
Rams
Doubtful: LB Mark Barron (Achilles)
Questionable: WR Cooper Kupp (knee)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
vs. Carolina
L, 23-3
Sept. 17
at Seattle
L, 12-9
Sept. 21
vs. L.A. Rams
L, 41-39
Oct. 1
at Arizona
L, 18-15
Oct. 8
at Indianapolis
L, 26-23
Oct. 15
at Washington
L, 26-24
Oct. 22
vs. Dallas
L, 40-10
Oct. 29
at Philadelphia
L, 33-10
Nov. 5
vs. Arizona
L, 20-10
Nov. 12
vs. N.Y. Giants
W, 31-21
Nov. 26
vs. Seattle
L, 24-13
Dec. 3
at Chicago
W, 15-14
Dec. 10
at Houston
W, 26-16
Dec. 17
vs. Tennessee
W, 25-23
Dec. 24
vs. Jacksonville
W, 44-33
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at L.A. Rams
1:25 p.m.
