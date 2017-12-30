San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde needs 139 rushing yards for a career-best in that category.
San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ Carlos Hyde aims for career-best season, and he might get it against Rams’ ‘D’

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

December 30, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

When: 1:25 p.m.

Line: 49ers by 2 1/2

Records: 49ers 5-10, Rams 11-4

TV/radio: FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn), 680, 1320

Three keys

HYDE’S LAST RUN

Running back Carlos Hyde will play the last game on his rookie contract. He’s already set a personal record for combined yards in a season and needs 139 rushing yards for a career-best in that category. He’s hit the 100-yard mark just once this season – Week 2 vs. Seattle – but will be facing a Rams defense full of backups.

TACKLE KING

Reuben Foster hasn’t only been one of the league’s best rookie linebackers the past two months, he’s been one of the top linebackers, period. As it stands now, Foster is second on the team in tackles (72 to 67) to cornerback Dontae Johnson, who’s started all 15 games. Foster has started nine, but left one of them midway through the first quarter.

HE NEEDS 66

Marquise Goodwin, whose best receiving year to date ended with 431 yards, is 66 yards from reaching the 1,000-yard mark. Doing so would be a wonderful accomplishment for the first-time 49er who has dealt with the loss of a father and son this season and who has done so with impressive dignity and strength.

Injury report

49ers

No injuries

Rams

Doubtful: LB Mark Barron (Achilles)

Questionable: WR Cooper Kupp (knee)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

vs. Carolina

L, 23-3

Sept. 17

at Seattle

L, 12-9

Sept. 21

vs. L.A. Rams

L, 41-39

Oct. 1

at Arizona

L, 18-15

Oct. 8

at Indianapolis

L, 26-23

Oct. 15

at Washington

L, 26-24

Oct. 22

vs. Dallas

L, 40-10

Oct. 29

at Philadelphia

L, 33-10

Nov. 5

vs. Arizona

L, 20-10

Nov. 12

vs. N.Y. Giants

W, 31-21

Nov. 26

vs. Seattle

L, 24-13

Dec. 3

at Chicago

W, 15-14

Dec. 10

at Houston

W, 26-16

Dec. 17

vs. Tennessee

W, 25-23

Dec. 24

vs. Jacksonville

W, 44-33

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

at L.A. Rams

1:25 p.m.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

