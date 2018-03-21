Florida State's Josh Sweat lines up at the start of a play during an NCAA college football game with Miami, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Miami won 24-20.
Florida State's Josh Sweat lines up at the start of a play during an NCAA college football game with Miami, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Miami won 24-20. AP Photo/Steve Cannon
Florida State's Josh Sweat lines up at the start of a play during an NCAA college football game with Miami, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Miami won 24-20. AP Photo/Steve Cannon
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Draft watch: 49ers work out UCLA tackle Kolton Miller, Florida State pass rusher

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 21, 2018 12:57 PM

Santa clara

The 49ers have been busy this week working out draft prospects, including UCLA tackle Kolton Miller, who is from Roseville, and Florida State pass rusher Josh Sweat.

Miller's Tuesday workout in Southern California was conducted by offensive line coach John Benton and also involved Miller's UCLA teammate, Scott Quessenberry, who can play center or guard.

Both players stood out at the scouting combine earlier this month with Miller setting a combine record for his position with a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch.

The 49ers currently have two very good tackles in Joe Staley and Trent Brown, but the team may want to grab a tackle for the future at some point during the draft. Staley will turn 34 before the season begins and is signed for two more seasons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brown, meanwhile, is coming off of shoulder surgery and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The 49ers re-signed Garry Gilliam last month to back up both tackle spots.

The 49ers had formal meetings at the combine with both Miller and Sweat, who at one point was the No. 1 high-school recruit in the nation and drew comparisons to Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

He suffered an ACL tear and a dislocated knee during his senior season and NFL teams were eager to look at the knee at the combine. He came away with a cleaner-than-expected report, which was bolstered by a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 39 1/2-inch vertical jump. Both were outstanding marks for someone who measures 6-4, 251 pounds.

The 49ers are looking at Sweat as a possibility as a strong-side linebacker or perhaps for the "Leo" pass-rush position they have had trouble filling over the last year. As of now Arik Armstead, Cassius Marsh, Jeremiah Attaochu and Eli Harold all are being considered for the spot.

His workout with the 49ers will occur later this week in Tallahassee and will be conducted by defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina.

Sweat expects to be drafted at some point between the end of the first round and the second. Five teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, have been showing interest.

Miller could be drafted at any point beginning in the middle of the first round.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports