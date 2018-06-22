FILE -- San Francisco 49ers' Trent Taylor (81) fumbles the ball, and it is recovered by teammate Laken Tomlinson (75) in the fourth quarter during a game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday December 17, 2017. The 49ers signed Taylor to a three-year contract Friday, June 22, 2018.
49ers sign Laken Tomlinson to three-year contract, adding clarity to offensive line

By Matt Barrows

June 22, 2018 03:03 PM

Santa Clara

The 49ers on Friday signed left guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year contract extension, locking in place four-fifths of their offensive line for the near future.

The unresolved spot on the line: right guard, where Joshua Garnett and Mike Person alternated during spring practices and where newcomer Jonathan Cooper will join the completion when training camp begins next month.

Tomlinson, 26, was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions just before the regular season began last year. He started the final 15 games of the season and played particularly well during the team’s winning streak at year’s end. He had been heading into the final year of his rookie contract but now is signed through the 2021 season.

“This offseason his hard work and dedication paid off as he continued to progress and performed at a high level,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “We were confident we could work out a contract extension with Laken and we are fired up to get that done before training camp.”

The other likely starters along the offensive line are left tackle Joe Staley, center Weston Richburg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, the team’s first-round draft choice. Staley is the only one of the would-be starters who was in the same spot for Week 1 last season.

