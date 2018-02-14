Radio host made inappropriate comments about Olympian Chloe Kim. He’s now out of a job

Note to readers: This story contains explicit language.
A notice to all radio hosts: Making crude comments about an underage girl is a good way to lose a job.
Patrick Connor found that out Wednesday.
#Breaking- per #KNBR Program director Jeremiah Crowe: "Be advised that Patrick Connor is no longer with Cumulus Media." Radio personality known as 'P-con' dismissed after crass/sexual comments directed at #ChloeKim.— Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) February 14, 2018
The host known as “P-Con” to Barstool Sports and KNBR listeners was fired by the Bay Area radio station Wednesday, one day after calling Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim a “hot piece of ass.”
Kim, a 17-year-old from Torrance in her first Olympic games, won a gold medal in halfpipe Tuesday.
According to Deadspin, here’s part of the conversation Connor had Tuesday on the Sirius XM radio talk show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden,” which features the former A’s pitcher, Connor and comedian Brody Stevens.
After a discussion about Twitter and making comparisons to Kim and reality star Kim Kardashian, the conversation took a cringing turn.
“Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going,” Connor says, referring to a character in the movie “Dazed and Confused” who said, “That’s what I love about these high school girls.”
After Stevens agrees, Connor continues.
“She’s fine as hell. If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”
However, not many people were fans of his comments, prompting him to apologize on Twitter “for being a total idiot.”
Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot.— Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018
He also apologized on Barstool Sports, where he’s still employed, according to USA Today.
“Just quickly I want to apologize to Chloe Kim and her dad,” he said in a recorded statement. “They didn’t deserve my stupid, foolish and immature comments.”
Too little, too late. “The Shower Hour with P-Con” will no longer air on KNBR. A link to the show’s page just gives an error.
