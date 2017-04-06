Rain makes River Cats’ season opener go away

River Cats fans will have to wait at least one more day for baseball.
The team’s season opener was postponed due to rain Thursday, marking the first rain-out at Raley Field in nearly six years.
The River Cats were scheduled to begin their season against the Tacoma Rainiers (coincidence?) but wet weather washed out Sacramento’s first home contest since June 28, 2011.
Fun fact: The last time the #RiverCats had a home rain out was June 28, 2011. That was 2110 days ago. ☔⚾— River Cats (@RiverCats) April 7, 2017
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday starting at 4 p.m.
Despite signs of bad weather, some spectators ventured to their seats and the grass beyond right field. Rain began coming down hard around 6 p.m., forcing many to flee to dry areas. Fans were huddled on the concourse when the announcement was made to postpone the game.
“It was fun to go for Opening Day,” said Eileen Mosley, a West Sacramento resident who was at Raley Field in hopes of seeing the game. “I kind of thought it wouldn’t happen, but I was ready for some baseball.”
The River Cats and Rainiers will try again to open their five-game set Friday at 7:05 p.m.
The Bee’s Matt Kawahara contributed to this report.
