Get a glimpse of Elk Grove’s new Old Town library plans at two Wednesday events

Work under way at Old Town Plaza on Railroad Street in Elk Grove’s historic downtown Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The pavilion structure, now completed, will be the centerpiece of a community gathering space that will be enhanced by the relocation of a new library two blocks away..
Elk Grove’s plans for a new library at the edge of the city’s Old Town will get a viewing at two community events Wednesday.

Residents can stop by an open house 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elk Grove Library, 8900 Elk Grove Blvd., at Elk Grove-Florin Road; or 5 p.m. at the city’s kiosk during the Food Truck Mania event at Old Town Plaza, 9645 Railroad St., at Elk Grove Boulevard, to learn about the plans and weigh in on the project’s design.

The new library branch is planned for the former Rite Aid location, 9260 Elk Grove Blvd., a few blocks to the east at Elk Grove and Waterman Road, replacing the two-story, 13,875-square-foot site on the cramped corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road.

The planned 17,340-square-foot site at the former Rite Aid will be more than 3,500 square feet larger than the library’s present home and, with 95 parking spaces, have double the number of spots at the current Old Town site.

Elk Grove and the Sacramento Public Library are in the midst of design work on the project.

Elk Grove bought the Rite Aid site earlier this year in a $3 million deal — a third of its 2018 $9 million asking price. A 2018 city study on Elk Grove’s long-term needs for library and arts facilities found the city’s Old Town and Franklin High School branches undersized for the city’s population.

