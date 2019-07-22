Memorial service set for Roseville Officer Cameron Landon, who died last week in his sleep

Officer Cameron Landon, 36, was found dead Tuesday morning after dying in his sleep overnight, the Roseville Police Department said. Roseville Police

A memorial service will be held Thursday for Roseville Police Officer Cameron Landon, who died in his sleep last Tuesday.

The public memorial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, where fallen Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was mourned last month, the Grass Valley Police Department announced on social media.

Landon, 36, had been with the Roseville Police Department since 2015. A Marine Corps veteran who toured Iraq, Landon returned to his hometown of Grass Valley, working as a correctional officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and then serving for two years as an officer with the Grass Valley Police Department, according to the department’s social media post.

Landon leaves behind his wife, Angela, and two sons ages 4 and 2.

“Loved ones knew him as just ‘Cam,’ a fun-loving, funny and dependable guy who was happiest when he was with his family and friends,” the Grass Valley Police Department wrote in a statement attributed to Landon’s family. “... He will be missed most for his huge heart, his handsome smile, and his amazing ability to see the good in everything.”

Roseville police said Landon was discovered last Tuesday morning to have died in his sleep overnight. No other information on Landon’s death has been released.

The Roseville Police Officers Association has also opened a memorial bank account for Landon, with donations going directly to support his wife and children.