Part of Eureka Road in Roseville blocked off for hours due to traffic incident, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Part of Eureka Road in Roseville will be blocked off for a few hours Thursday afternoon as police deal with a traffic incident, police said.

Westbound Eureka Road west of Sierra College Boulevard was closed around 1 p.m. and will be “completely shut down for at least two hours,” the Roseville Police Department tweeted.

A picture attached to the tweet showed a toppled truck with logs spilled onto the ground and a tow truck.

No injuries have been reported, police said. They’re urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Traffic Advisory



Roseville Police is working a traffic incident. No injuries have been reported.



Westbound Eureka west of Sierra College Boulevard will be completely shut down for at least two hours.



Pleased avoid the area or find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/SqRmbCWqdf — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) August 1, 2019