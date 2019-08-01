Roseville/Placer News
Part of Eureka Road in Roseville blocked off for hours due to traffic incident, police say
Part of Eureka Road in Roseville will be blocked off for a few hours Thursday afternoon as police deal with a traffic incident, police said.
Westbound Eureka Road west of Sierra College Boulevard was closed around 1 p.m. and will be “completely shut down for at least two hours,” the Roseville Police Department tweeted.
A picture attached to the tweet showed a toppled truck with logs spilled onto the ground and a tow truck.
No injuries have been reported, police said. They’re urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
