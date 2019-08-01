Roseville/Placer News

Part of Eureka Road in Roseville blocked off for hours due to traffic incident, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Part of Eureka Road in Roseville will be blocked off for a few hours Thursday afternoon as police deal with a traffic incident, police said.

Westbound Eureka Road west of Sierra College Boulevard was closed around 1 p.m. and will be “completely shut down for at least two hours,” the Roseville Police Department tweeted.

A picture attached to the tweet showed a toppled truck with logs spilled onto the ground and a tow truck.

No injuries have been reported, police said. They’re urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Meghan Bobrowsky
Meghan Bobrowsky
Meghan Bobrowsky, from Scripps College, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee, focusing on breaking news and school funding. She grew up in nearby Davis.
  Comments  