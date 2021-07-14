Boyz II Men and Ginuwine are coming to Stockton. Here’s when to see them

The R&B group Boyz II Men, from left, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, touch their new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at dedication ceremonies in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. The group will perform in Stockton, CA on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) AP

Boyz II Men, the iconic R&B group whose sound helped define much of the ’90s, is coming to Stockton in a show featuring solo R&B artist Ginuwine.

They will take the stage at Stockton Arena on Sept. 25. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com starting Thursday, July 15.

Boyz II Men remains one of the best-selling R&B groups of all time. The Philadelphia-based quartet won four Grammy awards in the early 1990s, and ranks among the top artists of all time in terms of time spent at the top of the music charts. The group is widely credited with popularizing R&B music on mainstream radio, helping solidify the genre’s dominance in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Although the group originally contained four members, they now perform as a trio after member Michael McCary left in 2003 due to health concerns. The remaining bandmates are Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.

The group’s top hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love To You” and “One Sweet Day,” among many others.

Solo artist Ginuwine will be joining the group on tour. He began his career as a member of the Swing Mob R&B group in the early 1990s, and went on to sell over 10 million albums during his solo career in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Both Boyz II Men and Ginuwine will be visiting Stockton as part of larger national tours, although the Stockton concert will be their only performance together.

The concert will take place indoors. In order to attend the event, patrons must self-attest to being vaccinated or receiving a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.