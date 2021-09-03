Happy Labor Day Weekend: Here are all the live events you need to check out in Sacramento

Sacramento artist Jolene Russell creates a chalk painting on the sidewalk at the 28th annual Chalk it Up! Festival on Sunday, September 2, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif. The festival returns this year. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

After a long, hot summer, a long – and still plenty hot – Labor Day weekend is finally here.

Still need plans? Check out this roundup of Sacramento-area events, from a night market at Cal Expo to multiple festivals and River Cats games every day through Tuesday.

Dining

Foodieland Night Market

Visitors can enjoy multicultural street foods, drinks and deserts from over 100 different vendors at the Foodieland Night Market, located at Cal Expo. There will be live entertainment, games, merchandise booths and crafts for the entire family. The Asian-inspired market will be open 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $5 and parking is $10. Children under 5 are free. Masks are required for non-vaccinated individuals.

Farm to Fork Uncorked at the Old Sugar Mill

Farm to Fork Uncorked is celebrating local winemakers and wineries with tastings and different live entertainment and food trucks every day of Labor Day weekend. Vendors include Bangin Bowls, Portu-Goal and Mumphy’s. The Templetons, Rachel Lee Roberts and Stevie Mello will be providing tunes on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. The extravaganza, at Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg, is free, but visitors can partake in a Fall Wreath workshop on Saturday for $58. With each advanced registration to the event, patrons receive a complimentary wine glass as a souvenir.

Speed Date in Sacramento: Who do you Relish?

Singles ages 26 to 38 can come together this Labor Day weekend at Whired Wine Bar at 7 p.m. Saturday to mingle, relax, drink and – possibly – find love. Hosted by Relish Dating, tickets start at $36.25. All attendees must complete a COVID-19 pre-screening questionnaire. Relish Dating will also be following CDC’s contact tracing guidelines.

Summer Music with Crosstown 5 at Nostra Vita Family Winery

The Bay Area’s Crosstown 5 band will be joining Nostra Vita Family Winery 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can purchase wine bottles or Wine Slushies and enjoy them against a backdrop of classic rock, Motown, country and funk music. Visitors are welcome to bring their own food. General admission tickets are $10. Wine club members can get up to four tickets for $5 each.

Live entertainment, music

Rhythm and Blues Festival

The Greater Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting its annual Rhythm and Blues Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Old Sacramento. The event will feature several acts including Club Nouveau, Bob Jones and the Chosen Few, Shawn Raiford and Mia Aja, according to the Sacramento NAACP website. Advance tickets are $20 and gate tickets are $30 the day of the event. Family pack tickets covering a family of five also run for $85. Get tickets here.

Chalk It Up! Festival at Fremont Park

Last year, this festival was held all around town due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31st annual Chalk It Up! festival returns to Fremont Park in 2021 with sponsored chalk artists, live music, and local food and craft vendors. But it will also retain the around the town element: throughout Sacramento, local parks and neighborhoods will see sponsored chalk artists. The event is free, but you can sponsor artists or chalk squares via the festival’s website. All volunteers and vendors will be masked, and masks are recommended for attendees but not required. Handwashing spaces, hand sanitizer and masks will be available on-site as well.

Broadway International Festival

The first Broadway International Festival will turn Broadway between 16th and 19th streets into a celebration of Sacramento’s diversity, featuring global cuisines, live music and performances Sunday. The festival lasts from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will include three stages for performances, according to the event website. There will also be a beer garden, a kids zone, a fashion show and COVID vaccinations, according to the website. The event is outdoors, but masks are strongly recommended.

Jimmy Eat World at Ace of Spades

Rock band Jimmy Eat World is playing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ace of Spades. General admission tickets are available here. Ace of Spades requires masks regardless of vaccination status.

SacAnime

This three-day anime show held at the Sacramento Convention Center will begin Friday afternoon and feature events such as Kpop battles, panels on Dragonball Z and a cosplay masquerade. Pre-registration for the event has ended, but you can purchase single day tickets at the Sheraton, according to the SacAnime website. SacAnime also requires attendees over the age of 11 to either be fully vaccinated or to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. Documentation is not required; attendants will self-attest. Masks are required regardless of age and vaccination status.

Sports and Recreation

River Cats Games (Friday - Monday)

The Sacramento River Cats will play against the Salt Lake Bees this Labor Day weekend. Tickets range from $13 to $75. On Friday and Saturday, attendees can watch fireworks after the game, while on Sunday children can run free on the bases post-game.

Harvest Moon Paint Party

The Art Shock is hosting a Harvest Moon Paint Party at Orchid Thai Restaurant & Bar on 16th Street on Saturday. From noon to 2 p.m., you can learn how to paint a harvest moon, step-by-step. No painting experience is required! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the restaurant. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Pick Your Own Bouquet at Park Winters

Stop, smell and pick some fresh flowers at the Farm at Park Winters this Labor Day weekend from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The farm will guide visitors on how to make their bouquets with poppies, zinnias, dahlia, sweet peas, sunflowers, snapdragons and more. Already booked up from all these special events? Don’t fret, tickets for this experience are available throughout September and October. For each admission, you can choose to create a field bouquet for $25 or a field bucket for $45.