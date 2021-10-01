Entertainment

How to support and become a member of Sacramento’s new Museum of Science and Curiosity

READ MORE

Sacramento’s new science museum

A decade in the planning, the Sacramento region’s

will open soon, offering visitors hands-on education in a new version of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Expand All
Our brand is curiosity: Welcome to Sacramento’s new science museum on the waterfront

Our brand is curiosity: Welcome to Sacramento’s new science museum on the waterfront
How to support and become a member of Sacramento’s new Museum of Science and Curiosity

How to support and become a member of Sacramento’s new Museum of Science and Curiosity
Trains, art, history: Sacramento’s many museums, new exhibits give you plenty to explore

Trains, art, history: Sacramento’s many museums, new exhibits give you plenty to explore

Sacramento’s 114-year-old historic power station is set to welcome the Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC), a highly anticipated dynamic epicenter for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education opening in late 2021. Become the first to experience MOSAC and join the quest to inspire more students to enter STEAM careers.

MOSAC is set to bring K-12 schools, colleges, universities, libraries, museums and other community resources together to inspire students to enter STEAM careers. As a member, you’ll be among the first to experience MOSAC’s new exhibits, programs, star shows and films.

Members will also receive discounts on summer camps and special programs that are set to occur before MOSAC officially opens. Early members will also have access to exclusive member sneak peek events before MOSAC opens to the public after about three years of construction.

To learn more, follow the MOSAC’s construction progress and discover ways to help, sign up for their free newsletter.

Perks of being a MOSAC member

Entertainment weekly newsletter

Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All memberships include a year of access to fun and curiosity. But more importantly, it supports MOSAC’s goal to make STEAM exciting and accessible to the Sacramento community. Below is a breakdown of several types of memberships ranging from $60 to $1,000 a year.

All MOSAC memberships are revocable licenses and can be revoked at any time at the sole discretion of MOSAC without refund in the event of any non-compliance with or violation of any muscle rule or other terms of the condition of membership, according to the MOSAC website.

Memberships are nontransferable, are for personal use only and are nonrefundable. Your year of discovery begins the day MOSAC officially opens to the public.

Individual memberships

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

One named adult

Cost: $60 a year

Two named adults

Cost: $80 a year

Perks include:

Individual and family membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $135 a year

Perks include all individual-level benefits plus:

Family membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $250

Perks include all family level benefits plus:

Discover membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $500 a year

Perks include all family level benefits plus:

Inspire membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $1,000 a year

Perks include all discover level benefits plus:

Corporate membership

Details regarding this specific membership are coming soon. For more information call (916) 674-5000.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

N. Macedonia holds 8 for antiquities smuggling, illegal digs

October 01, 2021 3:05 AM

Celebrities

Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Philadelphia

October 01, 2021 3:05 AM

Celebrities

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

October 01, 2021 3:05 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Sacramento’s new science museum

A decade in the planning, the Sacramento region’s

will open soon, offering visitors hands-on education in a new version of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Back to Story