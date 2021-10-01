Sacramento’s 114-year-old historic power station is set to welcome the Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC), a highly anticipated dynamic epicenter for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education opening in late 2021. Become the first to experience MOSAC and join the quest to inspire more students to enter STEAM careers.

MOSAC is set to bring K-12 schools, colleges, universities, libraries, museums and other community resources together to inspire students to enter STEAM careers. As a member, you’ll be among the first to experience MOSAC’s new exhibits, programs, star shows and films.

Members will also receive discounts on summer camps and special programs that are set to occur before MOSAC officially opens. Early members will also have access to exclusive member sneak peek events before MOSAC opens to the public after about three years of construction.

To learn more, follow the MOSAC’s construction progress and discover ways to help, sign up for their free newsletter.

Perks of being a MOSAC member

All memberships include a year of access to fun and curiosity. But more importantly, it supports MOSAC’s goal to make STEAM exciting and accessible to the Sacramento community. Below is a breakdown of several types of memberships ranging from $60 to $1,000 a year.

All MOSAC memberships are revocable licenses and can be revoked at any time at the sole discretion of MOSAC without refund in the event of any non-compliance with or violation of any muscle rule or other terms of the condition of membership, according to the MOSAC website.

Memberships are nontransferable, are for personal use only and are nonrefundable. Your year of discovery begins the day MOSAC officially opens to the public.

Individual memberships

One named adult

Cost: $60 a year

Two named adults

Cost: $80 a year

Perks include:

Free admission

Unlimited standard digital domed theater shows

Invitations to exclusive member events

Discounts on program registrations

Discounts on special events and special digital domed theater shows

10% discount in the gift store

Member newsletter

Membership to the Association of Science and Technology Centers’ Travel Passport Program

Individual and family membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $135 a year

Perks include all individual-level benefits plus:

early registration on summer campus

Family membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $250

Perks include all family level benefits plus:

Discount on birthday party programs

Four single-use guest passes

Membership to the North American Reciprocal Museum Association’s Program

Discover membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $500 a year

Perks include all family level benefits plus:

Eight single-use guest passes

Annual donor recognition

Inspire membership

Two named adults and up to four children

Cost: $1,000 a year

Perks include all discover level benefits plus:

12 single-use guest passes

Invitation to annual VIP member event

Corporate membership

Details regarding this specific membership are coming soon. For more information call (916) 674-5000.