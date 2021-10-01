Entertainment
How to support and become a member of Sacramento’s new Museum of Science and Curiosity
READ MORE
Sacramento’s new science museum
A decade in the planning, the Sacramento region’s
will open soon, offering visitors hands-on education in a new version of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Expand All
Sacramento’s 114-year-old historic power station is set to welcome the Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC), a highly anticipated dynamic epicenter for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education opening in late 2021. Become the first to experience MOSAC and join the quest to inspire more students to enter STEAM careers.
MOSAC is set to bring K-12 schools, colleges, universities, libraries, museums and other community resources together to inspire students to enter STEAM careers. As a member, you’ll be among the first to experience MOSAC’s new exhibits, programs, star shows and films.
Members will also receive discounts on summer camps and special programs that are set to occur before MOSAC officially opens. Early members will also have access to exclusive member sneak peek events before MOSAC opens to the public after about three years of construction.
To learn more, follow the MOSAC’s construction progress and discover ways to help, sign up for their free newsletter.
Perks of being a MOSAC member
All memberships include a year of access to fun and curiosity. But more importantly, it supports MOSAC’s goal to make STEAM exciting and accessible to the Sacramento community. Below is a breakdown of several types of memberships ranging from $60 to $1,000 a year.
All MOSAC memberships are revocable licenses and can be revoked at any time at the sole discretion of MOSAC without refund in the event of any non-compliance with or violation of any muscle rule or other terms of the condition of membership, according to the MOSAC website.
Memberships are nontransferable, are for personal use only and are nonrefundable. Your year of discovery begins the day MOSAC officially opens to the public.
Individual memberships
One named adult
Cost: $60 a year
Two named adults
Cost: $80 a year
Perks include:
- Free admission
- Unlimited standard digital domed theater shows
- Invitations to exclusive member events
- Discounts on program registrations
- Discounts on special events and special digital domed theater shows
- 10% discount in the gift store
- Member newsletter
- Membership to the Association of Science and Technology Centers’ Travel Passport Program
Individual and family membership
Two named adults and up to four children
Cost: $135 a year
Perks include all individual-level benefits plus:
- early registration on summer campus
Family membership
Two named adults and up to four children
Cost: $250
Perks include all family level benefits plus:
- Discount on birthday party programs
- Four single-use guest passes
- Membership to the North American Reciprocal Museum Association’s Program
Discover membership
Two named adults and up to four children
Cost: $500 a year
Perks include all family level benefits plus:
- Eight single-use guest passes
- Annual donor recognition
Inspire membership
Two named adults and up to four children
Cost: $1,000 a year
Perks include all discover level benefits plus:
- 12 single-use guest passes
- Invitation to annual VIP member event
Corporate membership
Details regarding this specific membership are coming soon. For more information call (916) 674-5000.
Comments