Trains, art, history: Sacramento’s many museums, new exhibits give you plenty to explore

Sacramento’s newest museum, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, has piqued the interest of the community with its mission to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

But with an opening of late 2021, you still have time to discover and support several Sacramento museums that have tirelessly provided space for educational growth within the Sacramento community.

Following is a list of several capital region museums that also need a little bit of tender love and care.

216 O St., Sacramento

The Crocker Art Museums features the world’s foremost display of California art and is renowned for its holding of European master drawings and international ceramics.

Upcoming events: Drink and Draw, Crocker History Tour and more

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Admission: $0 to $12

2701 Prospect Park, Rancho Cordova

The Sacramento Children’s Museum’s mission is to provide a place where children are encouraged to think for themselves through creative exploration.

Upcoming events: Trick or Treat and Dia de Los Muertos

Hours of operation: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

Hours of operation continued: 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $0-$6

1020 O St., Sacramento

The California Museum and home of the California Hall of Fame educates people about California’s history. Today the Museum collaborates with Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to present the California Hall of Fame. It also has exhibits and programs showcasing the contribution of California women.

Events: Dia de Los Muertos Fiesta at Home and Sugar Skull Workshop Online

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Admission: $0-$10

111 I St., Sacramento

The California State Railroad Museum features 21 restored locomotives and cars, some dating back to 1862. There is also a full-scale diorama of an 1860s construction site high in the Sierra Nevada, as well as a bridge suspended about 24 feet above the museum floor.

Upcoming events: Spookomotive Train Ride and Polar Express Train Ride 2021

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Admission: $0-$12

2200 Front St., Sacramento

Take a ride through automobile history with the California Automobile Museum. Explore over 120 cars on exhibit spanning more than 100 years through history.

Upcoming events: Cruisefest on Fulton Ave and 2022 Rhine River Cruise

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Sunday

Admission: $0-$10

3650 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento

The Sacramento Regional Fire Museum is a privately funded non-profit started to preserve, exhibit and educate about the rich history of firefighters in the Sacramento region.

Hours of operation: check Instagram for weekly updates

Admission: $0-$8