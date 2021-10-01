Living
Trains, art, history: Sacramento’s many museums, new exhibits give you plenty to explore
Sacramento’s newest museum, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, has piqued the interest of the community with its mission to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
But with an opening of late 2021, you still have time to discover and support several Sacramento museums that have tirelessly provided space for educational growth within the Sacramento community.
Following is a list of several capital region museums that also need a little bit of tender love and care.
Crocker Museum
216 O St., Sacramento
The Crocker Art Museums features the world’s foremost display of California art and is renowned for its holding of European master drawings and international ceramics.
Upcoming events: Drink and Draw, Crocker History Tour and more
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
Admission: $0 to $12
Sacramento Children’s Museum
2701 Prospect Park, Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento Children’s Museum’s mission is to provide a place where children are encouraged to think for themselves through creative exploration.
Upcoming events: Trick or Treat and Dia de Los Muertos
Hours of operation: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday
Hours of operation continued: 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $0-$6
California Museum
1020 O St., Sacramento
The California Museum and home of the California Hall of Fame educates people about California’s history. Today the Museum collaborates with Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to present the California Hall of Fame. It also has exhibits and programs showcasing the contribution of California women.
Events: Dia de Los Muertos Fiesta at Home and Sugar Skull Workshop Online
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
Admission: $0-$10
California State Railroad Museum
111 I St., Sacramento
The California State Railroad Museum features 21 restored locomotives and cars, some dating back to 1862. There is also a full-scale diorama of an 1860s construction site high in the Sierra Nevada, as well as a bridge suspended about 24 feet above the museum floor.
Upcoming events: Spookomotive Train Ride and Polar Express Train Ride 2021
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Admission: $0-$12
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front St., Sacramento
Take a ride through automobile history with the California Automobile Museum. Explore over 120 cars on exhibit spanning more than 100 years through history.
Upcoming events: Cruisefest on Fulton Ave and 2022 Rhine River Cruise
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Sunday
Admission: $0-$10
Sacramento Regional Fire Museum
3650 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento
The Sacramento Regional Fire Museum is a privately funded non-profit started to preserve, exhibit and educate about the rich history of firefighters in the Sacramento region.
Hours of operation: check Instagram for weekly updates
Admission: $0-$8
Comments