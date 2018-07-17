‘Something for everyone’: Expanding build-a-burger joint may get 10 Sacramento stores

A Los Angeles-based fast food franchise lists 10 possible new locations coming to the greater Sacramento area.
Burgerim, which specializes in burgers, currently only has two locations in the area — one in Auburn and another in Sacramento. But according to the company’s website, five more will eventually becoming to Sacramento alone.
What sets this burger joint apart from its competition is the multitude of burger combinations available to customers, said Daniel Chan, Burgerim marketing coordinator.
Customers can choose from 11 different patties, including lamb, falafel, veggie, salmon and turkey, along with the traditional beef. Each burger is 2.8 ounces and automatically comes with lettuce, tomato and onions. Customers pick their own bun and can choose to add sauces or additional toppings, such as fired egg, avocado or jalapenos.
“There’s something for everyone,” Chan said.
Their burgers are also what Chan calls a “sensible size,” with the patty being slightly larger than a slider but smaller than a traditional burger.
It allows customers to try a variety of different burgers, Chan said.
Customers can order an uno, duo, trio or 16-burger party box, along with a kids meal option.
But if you don’t want a burger, Burgerim also offers salads, chicken wings, chicken strips and dessert.
Both takeout and delivery are also available.
Burgerim, which is headquartered in Encino, opened its first location about two or three years ago in downtown Los Angeles, Chan said. It has since grown to have locations open in nine states and is continuing to expand.
There are no definite opening dates listed for the new Burgerim franchises coming to the area, Chan said, adding that once a new location is listed on their website the time it takes for it to open varies, taking anywhere from one month to a year.
Current Locations in Sacramento area:
Auburn: 2785 Grass Valley Highway
Sacramento: North Natomas Town Center (2731 Del Paso Road, Suite 110)
Locations listed as Coming Soon:
Carmichael: 7423 Fair Oaks Blvd., Suite 9
El Dorado Hills: 4540 Post Street, Suite 290
Elk Grove: 9332 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 100
Folsom: 1880 Prairie City Road, Suite 100
Rancho Cordova: 4040 Sunrise Blvd., Suite 100
Sacramento
- 7321 W. Stockton Blvd., Suite 130
- 7465 Rush River Drive, Suite 840
- 2441 Northgate Blvd.
- 5801 Folsom Blvd.
- Market Square Shopping Center (1735 Arden Way, Suite 226)
