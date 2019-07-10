The Tower Bridge Dinner is back. Here’s how you can try to score tickets

Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento, says the organization leaves the menu up to the chefs for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner, a sold-out Farm-to-Fork celebration that runs $199 per ticket. The menu was unveiled at a preview at Golden 1 Center on Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento, says the organization leaves the menu up to the chefs for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner, a sold-out Farm-to-Fork celebration that runs $199 per ticket. The menu was unveiled at a preview at Golden 1 Center on

Since 2013, hundreds have gathered each year to enjoy a locally sourced dinner in the nation’s “Farm-to-Fork Capital” while sitting on the Tower Bridge.

This year’s Tower Bridge Dinner is set for Sept. 29, but those interested must act now to purchase the coveted tickets.





Those who want a chance to buy two public tickets to the dinner must register for a random drawing open now through 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Farm to Fork website. The next day, those selected will have their credit cards charged for the full cost of two tickets ($465) plus fees, the website said.

Only one registration will be accepted per email address, and credit card information is required to register, but only those selected will be charged, the website said.

This year’s dinner will feature an all-female team composed of the region’s top chefs led by Suzette Gresham of San Francisco’s Acquerello. Gresham was the third American woman to earn a two-star rating from Michelin in 2015, and Acquerello has been on the San Francisco Chronicle’s Top 100 Bay Area Restaurant List for the past 22 years, according to the website.

Other chefs include Allyson Harvie of Ella Dining Room and Bar, which hosted Michelin for its California launch event and was one of the top contenders for Michelin recognition when they visited Sacramento earlier this year. The restaurant was honored with a Michelin Plate award.

She will also be joined by Sacramento chefs Casey Shideler of Taylor’s Kitchen, Molly Hawks of Hawks Restaurant and Tokiko Sawada of Binchoyaki.

A portion of the dinner proceeds will pay for the free Farm-to-Fork Street Festival on Capitol Mall as well as fund a series of scholarships, according to the website.

Visit www.farmtofork.com for more information.