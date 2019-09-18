Vegan gelato cart to open permanent store in Oak Park’s Broadway Triangle next year

See vegan creamery make chocolate-coated hazelnut gelato bars Conscious Creamery co-founder and chef Andrea Seppini dips chocolate-coated hazelnut gelato bars in chopped hazelnuts. Conscious Creamery plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 34th Street and Broadway in spring 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conscious Creamery co-founder and chef Andrea Seppini dips chocolate-coated hazelnut gelato bars in chopped hazelnuts. Conscious Creamery plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 34th Street and Broadway in spring 2020.

Dairy-free mobile gelateria Conscious Creamery will open its first brick-and-mortar store in a new North Oak Park development next spring, its owners told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.

Conscious Creamery will open in a 320-square-foot unit at 34th Street and Broadway next to Arthur Henry’s Supper Club & Ruby Room, co-owner and chef Andrea Seppini said. It’ll share the building constructed out of shipping containers with an undisclosed number of other businesses, and have an outdoor patio and central courtyard.

Seppini and her husband Kevin have been working toward a permanent storefront since opening Conscious Creamery in 2016, she said. They’ve sold plant-based gelato scoops, bars and dessert tacos at farmers markets and private parties since, with flavors such as brown sugar brandied apricot and lemon fig lavender.

Conscious Creamery will scale back use of its push cart and “icicle tricycle,” but will continue to accept catering gigs. Products are available at several local restaurants and grocery stores or at the creamery headquarters (2150 Bell Ave., Suite 105). Conscious Creamery gelato was also sold out of a cafe in The Bank food hall in downtown Sacramento for “a very limited time” before the Seppinis walked away, Andrea said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We want to be able to show our product in the best light and serve it the way it’s meant to be served, at the right temperature, so people can enjoy it at its very best. And the way to do that is to have a shop,” she said.

Conscious Creamery will join a rapidly changing part of North Oak Park as the historic neighborhood increasingly resembles midtown culturally. It will be a block away from KC Kombucha, which opened earlier this month with a plant-based menu, and the soon-to-open Faria Bakery’s naturally leavened bread.

Having a storefront will let Seppini introduce and quickly go through small-batch or seasonal flavors, she said. Gelato bars and dessert tacos take about five days to be done.

“There’d be some specialty fruit or gelato that I wanted to make, but I didn’t have a way to get it out quickly. But now we have a venue,” Seppini said.